“S**k it Dodgers!" "The weirdest stuff happens at Coors Field"- MLB Twitter reacts to Colorado Rockies starter Chad Kuhl stonewalling Los Angeles Dodgers in a 102-pitch complete game 

Colorado Rockies starter Chad Kuhl has shut out one of the best teams in the game of baseball. The team in question is the Los Angeles Dodgers, a division foe that is visiting the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver this week.

Chad Kuhl and the Rockies are 14 games behind the Dodgers and last in the National League West division. However, they were still able to muster quite an effort.

Chad Kuhl threw the first complete game shutout of his entire career, and it came against the heavy-hitting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chad Kuhl shuts out the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 102-pitch performance

While the Dodgers continue to fight with the San Diego Padres for the top spot in the division, the Rockies find themselves at the very bottom. Although not too much has gone right for the Colorado Rockies so far in 2022, some nights are bound to have a bit of magic.

Kuhl was a starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-2020. In 2021, for the first time in his career, he split his time between the bullpen and the starting rotation.

When joining the Rockies in advance of the 2022 season, Kuhl retained his starting spot in the pitching rotation. Kuhl has had an ERA of around five for most of his career.

Last night against the LA Dodgers, Kuhl made his 14th start of the season. He struck out five batters and allowed three hits in a nine-inning complete game shutout against one of the best hitting teams in the MLB.

Kuhl surrendered only three hits in the entire game. He gave up an infield hit and a double to Gavin Lux. Kuhl also surrendered a single to Freddie Freeman.

Fans and pundits have been quick to point out how rare it is for a team to be shut out at Coors Field. Due to its high altitude, the field is known for allowing far more than the league home run average.

It took Kuhl only 102 pitches to polish off the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two teams will play three more games in this series before the Rockies welcome another National League West team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, to Coors Field this weekend.

