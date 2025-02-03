Sabrina Carpenter’s glamorous Grammys outfit gets 2-word reaction from Alex Wood's wife Suzanna

MLB pitcher Alex Wood's wife Suzanna has a keen eye for fashion and she was pleased with one artist who turned heads on Sunday. Before beating the likes of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift to win the Best Pop Vocal Album at the 67th Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter walked the red carpet in an attractive dress. The Grammy Awards was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Wood reshared the photo of Carpenter, who wore a stunning baby blue satin dress featuring a sleek, form-fitting silhouette that gracefully hugged her curves before flaring out into a subtle mermaid-style skirt. The dress has a halter-neck design with a delicate bejeweled strap. She paired it with vintage-inspired blonde curls.

Suzanna shared a two-word reaction to it.

"Dream dress," Suzanna wrote.

Suzanna's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/suzannavilla)

Carpenter won her first Grammy for her hit "Short and Sweet" album which was released last summer. The artist thanked her loved ones during the acceptance speech.

"I want to thank all the fans that let my music be heard by the Recording Academy," Carpenter said. "I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson in Bala Cynwyd, [Pennsylvania], and I wanna thank my dad and my sisters. I want to thank my team, Bill, Janelle, Amy...Sarah, Darcy. I want to thank Island Records, and what the hell? I don’t know if I’m allowed to say hell, but I said it three times now, so thank you."

Suzanna wishes Alex Wood on his birthday with heartfelt video

Alex Wood, who is a free agent, tied the knot with his longtime partner, Suzanna Villarreal in November 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. They are parents to Asa, who turned two years old in September.

On Jan. 12, Suzanna shared a heartfelt video of Wood, while greeting him on his 34th birthday. In the video, Wood can be seen enjoying with Asa, living out many first memories, including going into the snow and Asa's themed birthday party.

"happy birthday to the best dada and husband @awood45 !!! i don’t know what we’d do with out you," Suzanna captioned.

On the baseball front, Wood pitched for the Athletics in 2024, recording a 5.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts while going 1-3. He remains unsigned this offseason.

