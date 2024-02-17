Sacramento expected to be the 'front-runner' to host Oakland A's games before their move to Las Vegas

The Oakland A's will play their 2024 season at the Oakland Coliseum. However, where the team will play following this season is a mystery.

The club is set to open its new ballpark in Las Vegas in 2028 but will need a place to play while it is being constructed. Multiple options have been discussed, but one has reportedly emerged as the front-runner.

Per The Athletic's Evan Drellich, Sacramento is the front-runner to host the Athletics from 2025-2027. This comes a day after team president Dave Kaval said he had a positive meeting with the city of Oakland.

According to the report, the Oakland A's are looking to move into Sutter Health Park, the River Cats' home stadium and the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The stadium opened up in May 2000 and seats 14,014 fans in total. While this may not be ideal for an MLB team, it could work until the team relocates to Las Vegas.

While Sacramento is the front-runner, nothing would be made official until Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association approve the move.

Oakland A's fans have been put through the wringer

Oakland Athletics fans have been put through the wringer in the past few seasons. Things started going downhill quickly after their most recent division title in 2020.

After a decent year in 2021, fans have had to watch a poorly put-together team. In 2022, the team went 60-102. They finished last season with a 50-112 record, the worst in the league by six games.

Any players who brought the fanbase hype have been traded away as the team looked to rebuild. This has led to the A's looking drastically behind every other team in the league.

Unfortunately for fans, the 2024 season likely will not get any better. They did not do much over the winter to help their team improve either. They signed Abraham Toro, Miguel Andujar, Trevor Gott, Alex Wood and Ross Stripling.

These moves are not jaw-dropping and will likely not put the team past division favorites, the Houston Astros. The AL West is shaping up to be a tough division again this year, given the top team's offseason additions.

While Oakland can improve on their disastrous season from last year, not much is expected from them. It would seem like a miracle for the A's to be within a fighting chance of taking home a division title this year.

