"Sadly, that won’t help trade his $23,000,000 salary" - Fans react as Marcus Stroman unfollows New York Yankees on social media

Marcus Stroman, who played for the New York Yankees in 2024, is making waves with his social media activity, which puts him in the midst of trade activity. Stroman had an excellent first half but regressed after the All-Star break, raising the possibility of the Yankees trading away his $18 million salary (in 2025) to reportedly avoid exceeding a $301 million payroll figure.

Stroman put up a 5.70 ERA since June and was even left off the Yankees' ALDS roster before being readded. Amid that on Tuesday, the right-handed pitcher unfollowed the Yankees on Instagram, which suggests that not everything is fine between the club and Stroman.

Fans reacted to the news in different ways.

"Sadly that won’t help trade his 23 million dollar salary," one commented.

"Yeah, I’ll admit, this might sound a bit loserish, but I’ve been keeping an eye on it, and he was following them as recently as two days ago," another said.

"Dude is getting shopped like the worst of garage sale items. Not surprised," another wrote.

"Has he tried destroying their clubhouse? Strategy tried in Toronto, wonder if it was beneficial," another added.

"Who cares he stinks," one fan said.

"Yeah, he's very sensitive with his social media accounts. He will block anyone if he's the one who started the issues," another posted.

Yankees in "a holding pattern" before they can move away with Marcus Stroman's contract, insider says

Apart from going all-in for Juan Soto and signing Paul Goldschmidt and Max Fried, the Yankees have gone radio silent.

According to Joel Sherman, that's because they could use the cash locked in to Marcus Stroman's contract. The pitcher will earn $18 million in 2025, and if he pitches more than 140 innings in the upcoming season, a player option will get activated, giving him another $18 million for the 2026 season.

“Agents and opposing teams describe the Yankees more in a holding pattern, with the sense that they want to clear as much of Marcus Stroman’s $18 million 2025 obligation as possible to free up dollars to shop elsewhere,” Sherman wrote.

At the moment, the Yankees are looking for a utility man like Kike Hernandez and a lefty reliever for their bullpen.

