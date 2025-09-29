“Saltier than the ocean” - Fans react as Mets broadcast seethes while Marlins celebrate 4‑0 win ending New York’s playoff hopes

The New York Mets' postseason hopes got a big boost after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the NL Wild Card contenders, the Cincinnati Reds, on Sunday.However, the Mets failed to capitalize as they were shut out by the Miami Marlins, losing 4-0 to conclude their season.As the Marlins players celebrated their win, the Mets' broadcasting booth took a jab at them.Fans reacted to the broadcast team fuming over Marlins players' celebration.&quot;They are saltier than the ocean.&quot;Teric Greenan @RexTootherLINKThey are saltier than the ocean 🤣&quot;They have every right to take a picture after knocking out MLB’s 2nd highest payroll!&quot;Joe S @JoeS77421256LINKThey have every right to take a picture after knocking out MLB’s 2nd highest payroll!&quot;They’ve won 2 World Series more recently than the Mets did.&quot;stp @johnlocke06LINKThey’ve won 2 World Series more recently than the Mets did.&quot;If the Mets played like it was their world series they could have made the post season. It's always weird when people say that as an insult. Don't you want your team to play hard every night?&quot;Toni @Toe_Knee__LINKIf the Mets played like it was their world series they could have made the post season. It's always weird when people say that as an insult. Don't you want your team to play hard every night?Some fans pointed out that the clip of the Mets broadcasting booth was being taken out of context.&quot;Everyone taking this 12 second clip out of context is insane. The Mets as a team deserve every ounce of ridicule, the booth does not. This is not the Mets booth whining, they’re talking about how much the Marlins cared about this series after the Marlins openly said they did.&quot;Will @_willytweetsLINKEveryone taking this 12 second clip out of context is insane. The Mets as a team deserve every ounce of ridicule, the booth does not. This is not the Mets booth whining, they’re talking about how much the Marlins cared about this series after the Marlins openly said they did&quot;This clip is a bit out of context, before this clip begins they were talking about how the Marlins called this their World Series and then went on to beat down the Mets too.&quot;Bkop @Bkop92LINKThis clip is a bit out of context, before this clip begins they were talking about how the Marlins called this their World Series and then went on to beat down the Mets too.The Mets held the best record in baseball after the first two months of the season. But the team failed to recover from their downward spiral since July, costing them a postseason spot.Mets broadcaster sums up team's disastrous second half collapseThe Mets had their fate in their hands after the Reds lost to the Brewers. However, New York slumped to a disastrous defeat with Francisco Lindor hitting a groundout to end their season.Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez criticized the team after their loss.&quot;And the Mets agonizing, three-and-a-half-month, slow-motion collapse, is complete,” Cohen said. “It is unfathomable that this collection of talent winds up outside of an expanded playoff system.&quot;After having the best record in baseball for the first two-and-a-half months of the season. Everything goes wrong over the last three-and-a-half months. And the Mets find themselves on the outside looking in.”The Mets' loss meant that the Reds have qualified for the postseason as they held the tie-breaker over New York.