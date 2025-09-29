  • home icon
  "Saltier than the ocean" - Fans react as Mets broadcast seethes while Marlins celebrate 4‑0 win ending New York's playoff hopes

“Saltier than the ocean” - Fans react as Mets broadcast seethes while Marlins celebrate 4‑0 win ending New York’s playoff hopes

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:31 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Mets broadcast seethes while Marlins celebrate 4‑0 win ending New York’s playoff hopes - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets' postseason hopes got a big boost after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the NL Wild Card contenders, the Cincinnati Reds, on Sunday.

However, the Mets failed to capitalize as they were shut out by the Miami Marlins, losing 4-0 to conclude their season.

As the Marlins players celebrated their win, the Mets' broadcasting booth took a jab at them.

Fans reacted to the broadcast team fuming over Marlins players' celebration.

"They are saltier than the ocean."
"They have every right to take a picture after knocking out MLB’s 2nd highest payroll!"
"They’ve won 2 World Series more recently than the Mets did."
"If the Mets played like it was their world series they could have made the post season. It's always weird when people say that as an insult. Don't you want your team to play hard every night?"
Some fans pointed out that the clip of the Mets broadcasting booth was being taken out of context.

"Everyone taking this 12 second clip out of context is insane. The Mets as a team deserve every ounce of ridicule, the booth does not. This is not the Mets booth whining, they’re talking about how much the Marlins cared about this series after the Marlins openly said they did."
"This clip is a bit out of context, before this clip begins they were talking about how the Marlins called this their World Series and then went on to beat down the Mets too."
The Mets held the best record in baseball after the first two months of the season. But the team failed to recover from their downward spiral since July, costing them a postseason spot.

Mets broadcaster sums up team's disastrous second half collapse

The Mets had their fate in their hands after the Reds lost to the Brewers. However, New York slumped to a disastrous defeat with Francisco Lindor hitting a groundout to end their season.

Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez criticized the team after their loss.

"And the Mets agonizing, three-and-a-half-month, slow-motion collapse, is complete,” Cohen said. “It is unfathomable that this collection of talent winds up outside of an expanded playoff system.
"After having the best record in baseball for the first two-and-a-half months of the season. Everything goes wrong over the last three-and-a-half months. And the Mets find themselves on the outside looking in.”

The Mets' loss meant that the Reds have qualified for the postseason as they held the tie-breaker over New York.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

