Bobby Witt Jr. has been the only silver lining from a subpar season for the Kansas City Royals. The shortstop became the first Royals player to complete a 30-30 season when he homered in the series against the New York Yankees.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh innings against Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton to complete his historic feat. The ball went 423 feet deep into left field in the Kauffman Stadium as fans went into a frenzy.

Witt currently has 49 stolen bases and can become only the fourth player in history to achieve a 30-50 season joining Eric Davis, Barry Bonds and Ronald Acuña Jr. The shortstop also recorded three RBIs in the game, the two-run homer and an RBI sacrifice fly early in the game.

This has taken the 23-year-old's RBI count to 96 for the season. As a shortstop, he is only the fifth ever in MLB history with 25 home runs and 35 stolen bases. Witt has played a lone hand for a franchise looking to avoid their worst season ever.

All his teammates were extremely impressed with his performance. The eight-time All-Star and former World Series MVP Salvador Perez spoke highly of him in a post-game interview:

"Amazing. Everybody was waiting for that moment. Everybody was excited. I think more than one guy prayed for him to get his No. 30".

Bobby Witt Jr. looking to create history while Royals look to avoid it

As their star infielder looks to achieve his individual season of greatness, the Kansas City Royals are one win away from avoiding their worst season. They are on 105 losses and need to win their last two to avoid a record-setting 106 losses by their 2005 roster.

Since their World Series win in 2015, the Royals have been unable to record a winning season and will record their third season in that span with more than 100 losses.