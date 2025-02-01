Salvador Perez drops 1-word reaction to Carlos Estevez's $22,000,000 Royals move; Bobby Witt Jr. reacts

The Kansas City Royals reached the postseason a year ago, and they have high expectations for the 2025 season. Veteran Salvador Perez and young superstar Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the players leading the charge for Kansas City.

The Kansas City Royals announced a two-year contract with Carlos Estevez to strengthen their bullpen. That move did not go unnoticed by the leaders of the Royals as they took to Instagram to celebrate the signing.

Salvador Perez Reacts

Salvador Perez shared the photo originally posted by the Kansas City Royals as they introduced Carlos Estevez to their fans. Perez couldn't hide his excitement, using just one word and some emojis on the post.

"LFG 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Bobby Witt Jr. also shared the same picture on his Instagram story but didn't add a caption. Even though Perez and Witt are offensive players, they recognize that adding a key piece to the bullpen will help.

Estevez pitched in 34 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024 and had an ERA of 2.38. He was named to the All-Star Game in 2023 and has been in the Major Leagues since 2016.

Salvador Perez is nearing the end of his career, having been with the Kansas City Royals since 2011. Perez has 1,571 career hits and continues to be the leader in the clubhouse.

Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. React to Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Berth

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl again as they try to win their third straight championship. That has caught the attention of both Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr., who share the same fanbase in Missouri.

Bobby Witt Jr. attended the AFC Championship Game and shared a photo of the celebration on his Instagram story. He also added a caption to express his astonishment at the Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl again.

"Going to another one!!"

Salvador Perez was not in attendance at that game, but he shared a photo posted by the Kansas City Chiefs after winning the AFC. His comment made his thoughts on the franchise pretty clear.

"Best team in the world!!"

The Kansas City Royals will try to replicate the success that the Chiefs have been experiencing, and they now have a new arm in their bullpen to help.

