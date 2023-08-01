Sam Moll Trade: Reds acquire relief pitcher from Athletics in exchange for Joe Boyle

The Cincinnati Reds have made a move to acquire talented relief pitcher Sam Moll from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Joe Boyle. Moll is having a solid season in Oakland, pitching for an ERA of 4.54 when coming in as a relief pitcher. It is only his fourth season in the major leagues and for the first time now he will be changing teams.

The Reds are making a playoff push this season, hoping to win the National League Central in 2023. To do so, they clearly identified pitching as an area of need. Boyle is a minor leaguer still years away from a big league debut, so adding a pitcher who can make an impact now makes sense. The Athletics are also receiving some international pool money in the deal.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the trade via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring left-handed reliever Sam Moll from the Oakland A's for right-hander Joe Boyle, sources tell ESPN.

"The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring left-handed reliever Sam Moll from the Oakland A's for right-hander Joe Boyle, sources tell ESPN" - Jeff Passan

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic shared the details of the Reds roster moves required to make this deal happen.

C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent Reds add to their bullpen, getting LHP Sam Moll and international cap space from the A's for RHP Joe Boyle. To make room on the 40-man, RHP Hunter Greene has been transferred to the 60-day IL. He's eligible to come off the 60-day on Aug. 17 and is expected back Aug. 20.

"Reds add to their bullpen, getting LHP Sam Moll and international cap space from the A's for RHP Joe Boyle. To make room on the 40-man, RHP Hunter Greene has been transferred to the 60-day IL. He's eligible to come off the 60-day on Aug. 17 and is expected back Aug. 20" - C. Trent Rosecrans

The Reds are gearing up for a playoff run and seem to have the pieces needed to get the job done.

Can Sam Moll be the difference maker for the Cincinnati Reds in 2023?

A middle of the road relief pitcher may not jump off the page for a team that hopes to make the playoffs, but can be very important. Having quality depth on the pitching staff can be the difference between a playoff win and loss.

The Reds and Athletics are on two opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of projections, but this deal works for both of them.