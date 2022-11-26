Samantha Bracksieck height: What is the height difference between Aaron Judge and his wife?

Aaron Judge is currently one of baseball's hottest commodities. Throughout his career, he has had the unwavering support of his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. The couple has kept their relationship mostly private. They're also rarely seen on each other's social media. Samantha Bracksieck, on the other hand, cheered from the sidelines at almost all of Judge's games.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge's relationship

Samantha, who is 5'5'', met Aaron, who is 6'7'', while they were attending Linden High School in Linden, California. The current MLB star also tried his hand at other sports like football and basketball. The couple is said to have dated in high school around 2010 but ended their relationship after graduation.

After they graduated from high school, the couple also attended college together at Fresno State University in California. Samantha majored in Kinesiology and was also awarded an outstanding master's degree for a thesis. Aaron, on the other hand, played baseball for the Fresno Bulldogs.

At Fresno, they rekindled their love for each other and have been together ever since. The couple got engaged in June 2021 and married on December 13, 2021, in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, after a six-month engagement. Other professional baseball players close to Judge attended their wedding.

Samantha and Aaron have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. She is rarely seen on his Instagram. Samantha first appeared in a 2014 post, where she shared a photo with Aaron's parents as they all participated in a Thanksgiving Day 5k run together.

The only other instance of her being featured on Judge's Instagram is when the couple visited LA during MLB's All-Star break.

Aaron Judge's lady luck has worked out well

It can be quite confidently said that since the time Judge started dating Samantha Bracksieck, his career has been on the rise. Aaron made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016. Since then, he has notched up 4 All-Star selections.

In his rookie season, he won the Rookie of the Year award and came close to winning the American League MVP, finishing second to Jose Altuve. But he finally won the AL MVP in 2022 after a season that will go down in the record books as one of the best individual performances. Judge went on to break the American League record for most home runs in a season with 62.

