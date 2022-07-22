“Same old cr*p from the same old cr*p team” “Making the Tigers look good” - MLB Twitter roasts Oakland Athletics for losing to struggling Detroit Tigers at home

The Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers squared off in the first game of a doubleheader this afternoon. This marked the first game since the All-Star break for both teams.

The Tigers dominated the game, winning over the Athletics by a score of 7-2. Detroit's record is now 38-55, whereas Oakland's has dropped to 32-62.

"FINAL: OAK 2 | DET 7"-@Athletics

This is a disappointing loss for many Oakland Athletics fans as their team continues to perform poorly.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the loss at home. They are sick and tired of the disappointing losses. It feels as if this is a reoccurring theme.

elliot edelstein @elliot_elraid66 @Athletics Same old crap from the same old crap team @Athletics Same old crap from the same old crap team

The Detroit Tigers have one of the worst records in baseball, but the Athletics made them look like a playoff team this afternoon.

roflpharmer @roflpharmer . Making the tigers look good. @Athletics Your team is so dog. Making the tigers look good. @Athletics Your team is so dog 💩. Making the tigers look good.

The Athletics have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball at $48 million. Fans are comparing their talent level to a AA Minor League team.

Before the All-Star break, the Oakland Athletics defeated the Houston Astros, who have one of the best records in baseball.

Overall, this has been a tough year for Athletics fans as the team is rebuilding for the future. They will look to split the doubleheader this afternoon.

07/21/2022: Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB game highlights

Javier Baez touches home plate after scoring on an RBI double from teammate Robbie Grossman during this afternoon's Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics - Game One

There would be zero scoring in the game until the third inning when Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman hit an RBI double to make it 2-0.

"Robbie Grossman delivers a two-out, two-RBI double to give the #Tigers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd! #DetroitRoots"-@Bally Sports Detroit

Robbie Grossman continued his great day at the plate with another RBI double to make it 3-0.

"Have yourself a day, Robbie Grossman! He gets another double and has driven in all three #Tigers runs! #DetroitRoots"-@Bally Sports Detroit

The Oakland Athletics answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning as Stephen Piscotty drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 to the Tigers.

In the seventh inning, the Detroit Tigers retook a three-run lead, thanks to a home run by Jeimer Candelario.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Payoff pitch and Candy was on the money. Payoff pitch and Candy was on the money. 💪 https://t.co/k66AiOCJqO

"Payoff pitch and Candy was on the money."-@tigers

In the bottom of the seventh, the Athletics hit a home run of their own to cut the lead back to two runs.

"BROWNIE"-@Athletics

The Tigers added three more runs in the later innings to add insurance as they were able to hold on and win by a score of 7-2.

