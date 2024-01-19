The New York Yankees' offseason has been average, with many considering their starting rotation less competitive as compared to other big-market teams. However, Brian Cashman, the club's GM, feels the current rotation is good but that won't discount another addition this offseason.

"I think we have a good rotation if everything goes right, which we know is something we don't want to lay back and count on," Cashman said, via NJ Advance Media's Max Goodman.

However, fans don't seem to be confident in the Yankees' rotation, despite boasting a Cy Young winner in the lineup.

"Same story every year. They bank on things going right with a bunch of high-risk players and then blame it on bad luck when it all predictably goes wrong," one fan said.

"Here we go round in circles circles, here we go round in circles," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

New York Yankees starting to pitch for 2024

The Yankees' rotation is spearheaded by reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, Yoendrys Gómez, Clayton Beeter and Luis Gil. Out of this, only Cole, Rodon and Stroman are lock-ins for the starting spot.

As far as Cortes is concerned, the southpaw had a bad year, with a shoulder injury disrupting his campaign. He was limited to only 12 starts and 63.1 innings in 2023, posting an ERA of 4.97. If he can stay healthy and replicate his 2022 season, the Yankees will have another lock-in. The Yankees are hoping Scmidt will make a good leap to the starting spot this year.

Though there are still a few free agents and trade targets up for grabs. Free agents Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are seeking a long-term deal, with the former already declining a Yankees offer earlier this month. The Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease and the Cleveland Guardians ace were on the trade block but it seems they won't be traded anytime soon.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees are still on the lookout for a new addition.

