The San Diego Padres were tested by the New York Mets in their three-game series. They lost the final game of the series 5-2 on Wednesday, giving the Mets a 2-1 series win.

The Padres couldn't quiet down the Mets' bats. Three players had multiple hits on Wednesday for New York, with Brandon Nimmo leading the way with three hits. Blake Snell had some trouble as he went five innings pitched, giving up four runs on two home runs and walking five batters.

The Padres just didn't get a timely hit when they needed to. They were 0-7 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday's loss and seven players went hitless for the team.

The bright spot in Wednesday's matchup for San Diego was Juan Soto. He went 2-4 with a monster two-run home run in the first inning, but that would be all the scoring they would do.

"That was a real waste of a game man we had so many oppurtunities to bring in a run or two. Bats are really sleeping this series. They better get right once we head back home and face the Brewers" one fan tweeted.

"Brutal. Our hitters need to start hitting. And not every swing has to be a home run"

San Diego Padres fans are citing their team's lackluster offense as the cause of dropping the series against the New York Mets. They scored a combined six runs in the three-game series.

The team will have to return to the drawing board before their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee travels to San Diego to start a four-game series on Thursday.

The San Diego Padres need to forget their series with the New York Mets

The San Diego Padres won't have time to hang their heads in their series loss to the New York Mets as they have to get ready for their series against Milwaukee. The Brewers are playing some good baseball to open up the season.

San Diego will have to get out of their small slump as the Brewers have a great pitching staff behind Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. The Padres need to get to these guys early and get their starting pitchers out of the game or it will be another disappointing series.

The Padres have the talent to win the next series. the question is, will the hitting show up?

