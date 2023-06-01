San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader will want to forget about the game against Miami Marlins. Coming into the game with a two-run lead, Hader could not get the job done. He let up two runs, resulting in a Miami win.
Yuli Gurriel started off the ninth inning with a walk. That led to Joey Wendle sacrificing himself to move the runner over. Next, Jean Segura hit an RBI to score Gabriel and ended up at second base. Then Nick Fortes became the hero, hitting a single to score Segura and ending the game.
The loss drops the Padres to 25-30 this season. They're in fourth place in the National League West, eight games out of first place. If they keep playing like this, they won't have a chance of grabbing a postseason spot this year.
San Diego has been one of the most disappointing teams this season. The talent level in their team is far better than what they have been able to show on the pitch. As expected, the fans were disappointed with the loss and made their feelings known on social media.
"Well. that sucked," one fan tweeted.
"1 step forward, 2 steps back. That's the theme of the year," another fan wrote.
San Diego Padres fans are past the point of irritation with the team. Both the hitting as well as the pitching have been bad for them, and aside from the monster game in Mexico, there hasn't been much hope for the team.
Fans were particularly upset that the team wasted a quality start by Blake Snell. Snell went six innings, giving up zero runs on three hits and striking out seven batters. However, the Padres were held to just two hits, not giving Snell much insurance.
The clock is ticking on the San Diego Padres to turn it around
While we are still early into the season, the San Diego Padres must turn it around soon, or the season could be doomed for them. The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't skipped a beat this season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks look like a true contender.
The Padres must figure out how to resolve their offensive woes, as it's been a natural killer to the team's success. They have a .222 team batting average ranking them among one of the worst teams in the league. Only the Oakland Athletics have a worse team batting average.
San Diego needs a team slump buster, and they can't continue to perform like this all season long.