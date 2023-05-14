The San Diego Padres have struggled to get consistent offense this season. In May, they have only scored five or more runs in a game three times. This is shocking, considering the power they have in their lineup.

On Saturday, they dropped the second game in their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres could not get to Julio Urias, who had an impressive game on the mound for the Dodgers. He went seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out four batters.

The Padres were outhit 8-5 by the Dodgers. Five starters, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, went hitless in the loss. You can't win many games when the team's top two hitters go a combined 0-8.

San Diego will try to salvage the series with a win on Sunday. They'll give the ball to Ryan Weathers, while Los Angeles will hand it to Tony Gonsolin. Weathers is 1-1 on the year while Gonsolin is 0-1.

"Lineup change needed" one fan tweeted.

"Same old thing. Grounder, pop up, or strike out looking. Only way we score is a single homer. Pathetic"

Tiffany MaryJean @TiffanyMaryJean @Padres Same old thing. Grounder, pop up, or strike out looking. Only way we score is a single homer. Pathetic @Padres Same old thing. Grounder, pop up, or strike out looking. Only way we score is a single homer. Pathetic

19Nineteen19 @biggsyNC @Padres You guys tired of losing yet or nah? We’re tired of it as fans. @Padres You guys tired of losing yet or nah? We’re tired of it as fans.

Yu Snell Dahl Odor of Man(n)y Wins? @padresfangirl @Padres How can I get paid even league minimum to join the lineup? Feel like my results can’t be any worse? Just stand there and watch those bad boys zip by? @Padres How can I get paid even league minimum to join the lineup? Feel like my results can’t be any worse? Just stand there and watch those bad boys zip by?

San Diego Padres fans are tired of waiting for this offense to explode. Their lineup is too good to be struggling this much at the plate.

Carlitos Way @19Carlos04 @Padres Hey if you need someone to PH for Manny I can make the drive up tomorrow? He’s pretty much an automatic out at this point. Can’t be worse. @Padres Hey if you need someone to PH for Manny I can make the drive up tomorrow? He’s pretty much an automatic out at this point. Can’t be worse.

Colin Williams @CaliColin2 @Padres Wow. This team has no fight and no spirit. Dodgers are a lesson on how to build a team . @Padres Wow. This team has no fight and no spirit. Dodgers are a lesson on how to build a team .

Andrew Schultz @ASchultzy37 🗑️🤡 @Padres Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Someone wake this team up because this is atrocious to watch.🗑️🤡 @Padres Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Someone wake this team up because this is atrocious to watch. 🚮🗑️🤡

Garrett Barnes @GBarnes03 @Padres I see we settled for 2 runs again tonight. Way to keep it up fellas! We’ll beat someone eventually with only 2 runs! @Padres I see we settled for 2 runs again tonight. Way to keep it up fellas! We’ll beat someone eventually with only 2 runs!

Ken @Ken35297377 @Padres Two months ago the only thing that concerned us was who will we be playing in the World Series. Now, who will we be unloading at the trade deadline? @Padres Two months ago the only thing that concerned us was who will we be playing in the World Series. Now, who will we be unloading at the trade deadline?

Fans are worried this is the team they will get all season long. Something needs to change, and it needs to happen soon. This team has no reason to struggle as much as they are.

San Diego Padres need their stars to step up

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Manny Machado did much of the heavy lifting for the San Diego Padres last season. He was the guy everybody looked to last season in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr.

While finishing the year hitting .298, Machado has gotten off to a slower start this year. While he has had his games of going 0-4, it hasn't come without some bad luck. He's been hitting screamers off his bat, but it's been right at fielders. He needs to see the ball drop and build his confidence back at the plate.

Another player struggling to get it going at the plate is Jake Cronenworth. He's in a bit of a slump, going 1-12 in his last three games.

If the Padres want to be competitive this season, they must turn it around at the plate.

