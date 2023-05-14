The San Diego Padres have struggled to get consistent offense this season. In May, they have only scored five or more runs in a game three times. This is shocking, considering the power they have in their lineup.
On Saturday, they dropped the second game in their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres could not get to Julio Urias, who had an impressive game on the mound for the Dodgers. He went seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out four batters.
The Padres were outhit 8-5 by the Dodgers. Five starters, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, went hitless in the loss. You can't win many games when the team's top two hitters go a combined 0-8.
San Diego will try to salvage the series with a win on Sunday. They'll give the ball to Ryan Weathers, while Los Angeles will hand it to Tony Gonsolin. Weathers is 1-1 on the year while Gonsolin is 0-1.
"Lineup change needed" one fan tweeted.
"Same old thing. Grounder, pop up, or strike out looking. Only way we score is a single homer. Pathetic"
San Diego Padres fans are tired of waiting for this offense to explode. Their lineup is too good to be struggling this much at the plate.
Fans are worried this is the team they will get all season long. Something needs to change, and it needs to happen soon. This team has no reason to struggle as much as they are.
San Diego Padres need their stars to step up
Manny Machado did much of the heavy lifting for the San Diego Padres last season. He was the guy everybody looked to last season in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr.
While finishing the year hitting .298, Machado has gotten off to a slower start this year. While he has had his games of going 0-4, it hasn't come without some bad luck. He's been hitting screamers off his bat, but it's been right at fielders. He needs to see the ball drop and build his confidence back at the plate.
Another player struggling to get it going at the plate is Jake Cronenworth. He's in a bit of a slump, going 1-12 in his last three games.
If the Padres want to be competitive this season, they must turn it around at the plate.