San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has ruffled his share of feathers since debuting in the big leagues in 2020. The multi-talented shortstop-turned-right fielder is not shy about celebrating his on-field achievements or those of his team.
While a hit with more progressive fans, as well as supporters of a younger generation, Tatis' antics often rankle the more traditional elements of the game.
He hit the first home run of his minor-league "rehab" assignment with Triple-A El Paso last week as he waits out the final days of his MLB suspension for using PEDs.
For many fans, the flamboyant celebration was cringe-worthy. To others, it was just the Tatis they all know and love. However, when baseball writer Dan Clark named Tatis his "Clown of the Week" for the homer antics, he was square in the crosshairs of many a Padres fan.
Warning: NSFW Language
To many fans, it makes no difference if Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the home run off Clayton Kershaw or a minor leaguer looking to one day play in "The Show" — a homer is a homer and should be celebrated as such.
There was a smattering of the old guard defending Tatis Jr. being named "Clown of the Week" for blasting a minor-league homer when, if not for his own actions, he would be starring in Petco Park as he did for the first three years of his career.
But hey, fun is fun. And far more fans enjoy watching Fernando Tatis Jr. go "full flair" rather than simply slap a few high fives and sit down on the bench.
Tatis is just 10 days away from his expected Padres debut on April 20. It will be his first appearance in the San Diego lineup since 2021.
Fernando Tatis Jr. nearing his big-league return
Fernando Tatis Jr. was well on his way to becoming one of the main poster kids of MLB after a stellar first three major league seasons. He was third in the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year balloting, fourth in the 2020 NL MVP vote, and third in the 2021 MVP race.
Over three seasons, he logged a .292 batting average with a .965 WHIP. He led the NL with 42 home runs in 2021 and made his first All-Star Game appearance.
However, an offseason motorcycle accident kept him off the field for much of the 2022 season. Then, just before he was about to return in August, MLB handed down the PED suspension and ended his year.