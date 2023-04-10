San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has ruffled his share of feathers since debuting in the big leagues in 2020. The multi-talented shortstop-turned-right fielder is not shy about celebrating his on-field achievements or those of his team.

While a hit with more progressive fans, as well as supporters of a younger generation, Tatis' antics often rankle the more traditional elements of the game.

He hit the first home run of his minor-league "rehab" assignment with Triple-A El Paso last week as he waits out the final days of his MLB suspension for using PEDs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For many fans, the flamboyant celebration was cringe-worthy. To others, it was just the Tatis they all know and love. However, when baseball writer Dan Clark named Tatis his "Clown of the Week" for the homer antics, he was square in the crosshairs of many a Padres fan.

Warning: NSFW Language

Dan Clark @DanClarkSports 🤡 CLOWN OF THE WEEK - APR. 10



Fernando Tatis Jr. - Super talented, sure, but was there really a need to pimp the shit out of a home run in his Minor League "rehab assignment"? Acted like a fool. Especially when he's returning from a PED suspension. He shouldn't even be playing. 🤡 CLOWN OF THE WEEK - APR. 10Fernando Tatis Jr. - Super talented, sure, but was there really a need to pimp the shit out of a home run in his Minor League "rehab assignment"? Acted like a fool. Especially when he's returning from a PED suspension. He shouldn't even be playing. https://t.co/m7XfAP2far

To many fans, it makes no difference if Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the home run off Clayton Kershaw or a minor leaguer looking to one day play in "The Show" — a homer is a homer and should be celebrated as such.

Cassidy @Madre858 @DanClarkSports Just yesterday I pimped the shit out of a whiffle ball HR off my nephew in the backyard. Show no mercy. Some people just aren’t built for this game. @DanClarkSports Just yesterday I pimped the shit out of a whiffle ball HR off my nephew in the backyard. Show no mercy. Some people just aren’t built for this game.

Drew @DrewThe11th @DanClarkSports Your opinion on this is silly. He's not losing sleep over it, and this shouldn't register in your life in any way. Baseball is better because of the flair of the young stars, I'm happy the game is evolving... @DanClarkSports Your opinion on this is silly. He's not losing sleep over it, and this shouldn't register in your life in any way. Baseball is better because of the flair of the young stars, I'm happy the game is evolving...

There was a smattering of the old guard defending Tatis Jr. being named "Clown of the Week" for blasting a minor-league homer when, if not for his own actions, he would be starring in Petco Park as he did for the first three years of his career.

Buzzy @gtjt8312 @DanClarkSports I know Tatis isn’t embarrassed but the Padres should be. Worried too. Looks like this child will never grow up. @DanClarkSports I know Tatis isn’t embarrassed but the Padres should be. Worried too. Looks like this child will never grow up.

Dodger Jim @Dodgerjim2020 @DanClarkSports Idc how he acts in the minors. He acts the same in the majors. He's consistent. I wonder how his teammates feel about it though...I mean it's harmless but if I'm a minor leaguer forever and this guy is doing this on a ped suspension, I'd feel a certain way about it. @DanClarkSports Idc how he acts in the minors. He acts the same in the majors. He's consistent. I wonder how his teammates feel about it though...I mean it's harmless but if I'm a minor leaguer forever and this guy is doing this on a ped suspension, I'd feel a certain way about it.

Frank Schaeffer @FSchaeffer06 @DanClarkSports Trust me. They would trade him if they could. Machado can’t stand him. @DanClarkSports Trust me. They would trade him if they could. Machado can’t stand him.

But hey, fun is fun. And far more fans enjoy watching Fernando Tatis Jr. go "full flair" rather than simply slap a few high fives and sit down on the bench.

Brian @bdanhh @DanClarkSports Once again, ask yourself why you’re so triggered by someone having fun.. @DanClarkSports Once again, ask yourself why you’re so triggered by someone having fun..

Matt Powers @mdpowers2 @DanClarkSports You have sad clown energy. Man makes mistake, faces his consequences, but apparently is not allowed to have any fun at going forward. @DanClarkSports You have sad clown energy. Man makes mistake, faces his consequences, but apparently is not allowed to have any fun at going forward. https://t.co/Skljdhi1dc

Kyle Stelter @kylestelter78 @DanClarkSports Old white man yells at guy having fun color me shocked! @DanClarkSports Old white man yells at guy having fun color me shocked!

Tatis is just 10 days away from his expected Padres debut on April 20. It will be his first appearance in the San Diego lineup since 2021.

Kyle Hoggatt @EncinitasPadre @DanClarkSports Better get used to it. You’re gonna be watching those celebrations all year long. @DanClarkSports Better get used to it. You’re gonna be watching those celebrations all year long. https://t.co/pp5EhTk6uv

Fernando Tatis Jr. nearing his big-league return

Fernando Tatis Jr. warms up before a Spring Training game

Fernando Tatis Jr. was well on his way to becoming one of the main poster kids of MLB after a stellar first three major league seasons. He was third in the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year balloting, fourth in the 2020 NL MVP vote, and third in the 2021 MVP race.

Over three seasons, he logged a .292 batting average with a .965 WHIP. He led the NL with 42 home runs in 2021 and made his first All-Star Game appearance.

However, an offseason motorcycle accident kept him off the field for much of the 2022 season. Then, just before he was about to return in August, MLB handed down the PED suspension and ended his year.

Poll : 0 votes