The San Diego Padres rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 and sweep the two-game Mexico City Series on Sunday.

Matt Carpenter doubled home Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth with the tying and go-ahead runs off San Francisco closer Camilo Doval with two outs to complete a three-run rally as San Diego improved to 15-14 with two victories.

The win kept the Padres on pace in the National League West, a game off the division lead currently shared by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was MLB's first regular-season series in Mexico City, and the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú was packed with native fans as well as many that crossed the border to take in the festive atmosphere.

However, in the end, it was the San Diego Padres that came out on top to once again push the team one game over the .500 mark as their nine-game road trip draws to a close. The pair of defeats pushed the San Francisco Giants closer to the bottom of the NL West at 11-16.

Padres fans were elated as their team secured a comprehensive win over the San Francisco Giants and took to Twitter to express themselves.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three Padres batters to log a multi-hit day in the contest, going 2-for-4 to lift his average to .268. His fellow corner outfielder, Juan Soto, lifted his average back over .200 by going 2-for-3. Carpenter's double was his second hit of the day, as the utility man/first baseman is now hitting .250.

After 10 different players hit home runs in Saturday's fireworks riddled showdown, only San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola went yard on Sunday. Two Giants players — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mitch Haniger — also hit homers as San Francisco took a 4-3 lead into the eighth before it all fell apart for the "visiting" team.

The Padres are 6-3 since Tatis returned from suspension on April 20 when San Diego played at Arizona. On Monday, 11 days after his reinstatement, the superstar shortstop-turned-outfielder will play his first home game since 2021 when the Padres host the Cincinnati Reds in the first matchup of a three-game series.

San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants won't play again until late June

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres waves to fans prior to a game against the San Francisco Giants

The Giants and Padres won't face one another again until a four-game series in San Francisco beginning June 19.

Poll : 0 votes