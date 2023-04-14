The San Diego Padres lost their seventh game of the season in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park on Thursday. The game went right down to the wire as the Padres lost in the 10th inning after scores were tied at the end of the ninth.

The manner in which the Padres lost would be a sore thing for their fans to digest. At the top of the 10th, the Brewers went ahead with a go-ahead sacrifice fly. It was majorly due to the new automatic second base runner rule implemented permanently by the MLB this year.

Christian Yelich was the tiebreaking second-base runner. Willy Adames having gained a leadoff walk, stole second base along with Yelich, who stole third. This brought Rowdy Tellez to the plate, who hot after hitting a two-run homer in the first, hit a sacrifice fly, that was enough for Yelich to scamper home and score.

The Padres, in their extra inning, were unable to get the win as the lower half of the batting lineup failed to turn up. Fans of the Padres were particularly unhappy with the way the team played, giving away another crucial game in a close-fought encounter.

マット @Hova5019 @Padres This team is trash right now. The lineup can’t hit. Most of the starters can’t pitch. Way to get our hopes up for the season. @Padres This team is trash right now. The lineup can’t hit. Most of the starters can’t pitch. Way to get our hopes up for the season.

S Tu @stuiesloan @Padres Get a catcher who can throw someone out. I BEG you. @Padres Get a catcher who can throw someone out. I BEG you.

Sam @Sammcd_24 @Padres Don’t know who needs to hear this but Jake Cronenworth is not good @Padres Don’t know who needs to hear this but Jake Cronenworth is not good

The San Diego Padres currently sit with a .500 record. Fans aren't impressed with the way the team has started the regular season after promising plenty in the offseason.

C @CEOPRODIGY @Padres Papa Seidler didn't spend so much money to be a .500 ball club. Booooooooooo @Padres Papa Seidler didn't spend so much money to be a .500 ball club. Booooooooooo

SDbro.eth 🧪 @SD_Brochacho @Padres Spent $1B on players for a .500 team... Is Kevin Cash available? At least if you pay him, you'll get Cash back. 🥁 @Padres Spent $1B on players for a .500 team... Is Kevin Cash available? At least if you pay him, you'll get Cash back. 🥁

There have been calls from fans to get back their star player, Fernando Tatis Jr. who is still suspended. He is expected to return to the lineup at the end of this month.

San Diego Padres have their work cut out against the Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres need to bounce back from their opening game loss as they still have to play out the four-game series. The Brewers currently lead the NL Central with a 9-4 record have shown no signs of stopping. Immediately after the Milwaukee Brewers, the Padres host the Altanta Braves for a three-game series, who are also 9-4 and leading the NL East.

