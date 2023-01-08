The San Diego Padres have completed their 40-man roster by signing free-agent outfielder Adam Engel. The long-time Chicago White Sox speedster signed a one-year contract with the team.

The White Sox drafted Engel in the 19th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He's spent six seasons in the majors, being a constant contributor in Chicago. He'll likely be a defensive option off the bench for the Padres with the ability to pinch run as well.

The White Sox decided to non-tender Engel at the end of the season, making him a free agent. The Padres are a perfect fit for a player that is more than reliable with his glove.

San Diego Padres fans are happy with the addition. While he won't be an everyday starter, he'll have an impact on the team. He's the perfect bench player to bring in during the late innings of the game.

"Another solid depth piece," one fan tweeted.

"He's fast," another fan added.

Engel doesn't bring a lot to the team offensively, but his glove and speed make up for it. That was why the White Sox gave him so much playing time.

Jeremiah Bonds @JeremiahBonds @Padres We got a fourth outfielder to go with Azocar. Good depth pickup. Hopefully he can hit a little being with our crew. @Padres We got a fourth outfielder to go with Azocar. Good depth pickup. Hopefully he can hit a little being with our crew.

The Padres are ready to go for next season. They have their outfield depth set. They'll be a fun team to watch next season, as they have high expectations for themselves.

The San Diego Padres are major contenders to win a World Series title next season

The San Diego Padres shocked many across the league when they signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. This will likely move Ha-Seong Kim to second base and Jake Cronenworth to first base.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who is returning after missing the entire 2022 season, will find a new home in left field. Trent Grisham and Juan Soto will round out the rest of the outfield.

The Padres have a scary starting pitching rotation. Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Blake Snell all came off solid seasons last year. Darvish, in particular, posted an impressive 16-8 record.

We also can't forget about their bullpen, either. They have one of the nastiest closers in Josh Hader. While he struggled coming out of the gate in San Diego, he was able to find himself at the end of the season. Expect a dominant Hader next year.

Are these acquisitions enough to topple the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West? The San Diego Padres sure think so. It'll be a fun division to watch next season.

