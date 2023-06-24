Create

San Diego Padres fans impressed as Juan Soto leads National League in OPS+: "Man has he come roaring back"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 24, 2023 21:41 GMT
San Diego Padres Slugger Juan Soto

San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto has recently turned up the heat at the plate. He's seen the ball well lately, resulting in a five-game hitting streak heading into Saturday.

Throughout his last five games, he's hitting 10-18 with three home runs, five walks, and six RBIs. This recent success has driven his OPS+ to 161, where he leads all National League players.

Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ by u/Anonymous5922 in baseball

Soto also leads the entire league in walks and intentional walks. After a rocky start to the season, he has turned it around and is starting to look like one of the most feared hitters again.

Soto is hitting .273/.425/.508 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs on the year. He and Fernando Tatis Jr. have stepped up over the last few weeks. They've been key to San Diego's recent success.

"He struggled a bit in the beginning of the season but man has he come roaring back. Good for him, he's fun to watch when he's on it," one fan posted.
Comment by u/Comrade2020 from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
"Nothing flashy about his game he just has a great eye at the plate and knows how to hit but finally looking like the Soto the Padres thought they were getting in the trade," another fan posted.
Comment by u/elFlako89 from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
Comment by u/TRocho10 from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
Comment by u/Killatrap from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball

San Diego Padres fans couldn't be happier with how Juan Soto has produced at the plate. The Padres desperately needed somebody to come alive and bring life back into this team.

Comment by u/AzorAhai1TK from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
Comment by u/whsbear from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
Comment by u/WhatARotation from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
Comment by u/TRocho10 from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball
Comment by u/tommypopz from discussion Juan Soto is leading the NL in OPS+ in baseball

If Juan Soto keeps up this performance, he will get the big contract he is searching for. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Juan Soto has to be the sparkplug for the San Diego Padres to turn it around

Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. Many around the league had them picked to run away with the division, but that has not been the case. They're in fourth place in the National Lague West and 8.5 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres have the talent to stand with any team in the league. They need to come out swinging. They are one series removed from beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series.

San Diego has to get the ball moving and climb the division. If they don't, they may find themselves too deep of a hole to climb out of.

