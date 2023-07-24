By now, it is safe to label the San Diego Padres as one of, if not the most, dissapointing club of the 2023 MLB season. Seemingly victims of their own starpower, the August 1 trade deadline will be an interesting day.

After making it all the way to the NLCS last year, fans in Southern California began paying real attention to their ball team again. As such, GM AJ Preller sprang into action to sign the best talent that he could.

The Friars went out and inked Xander Bogaerts to $280 million over ten seasons, and committed to paying 2022 MVP runner-up Manny Machado $300 over a similar span. Moreover, bats like Juan Soto and the returning Fernando Tatis Jr. had fans buzzing.

Now, with a record of 48-52, the San Diego Padres stand a full ten games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. With the playoffs looking increasingly likely, some believe that it will be time to ship some latent talent off come deadine day.

"The Padres are currently not expected to trade Blake Snell or Josh Hader, per @Alden_Gonzalez" - Talkin' Baseball

However, reports from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez that neither Blake Snell or Josh Hader are on the block have fans troubled. Long expected to be sacrificial lambs of the trade deadline, Padres fans are not sure.

The Skippers View @TheSkippersView @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez Both make sense. Padres need to trade Soto as well.

After the New York Mets and Yankees, the San Diego Padres; $207 million payroll is the fattest in the league. If postseason baseball is not coming, carrying that amount will not be sustainable.

Sam @Samcuh123 @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez This changes every 3 minutes

The Issues of My Time @IssuesOfMyTime @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez Key word: “currently.”



A lot can change in a week for the right price.

depressedmnfan @PrimeKeuchel @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez Being under .500 and 10 games back and not trading good assets is wild

One of the league's best closers, Josh Hader's opponents have a mere .152 average against him since he entered the league in 2017. He has $14 million on a one-year contract following a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers last year, and was seen as a prime rental player who could be traded up.

im a joke @nah25852654 @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez we arent trading them at all

fried friar @PadresFoo @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez 5.5 games out and every team in the wild card hunt is free falling rn with two months to go. Why not

Josh H @joshha2012 @TalkinBaseball_ @Alden_Gonzalez Team not making the playoffs, unwilling to part with best tradable assets

MBM @raysmario @TalkinBaseball_ @MLBMarathon @Alden_Gonzalez I think they could get a top prospect from TB for Hader

Additionally, former Cy Young winner Blake Snell has been magnificent for the San Diego Padres. In addition to striking out 143 batters over 105 innings, the former Tampa Bay Rays star has an NL-Best ERA of 2.67, making him juicy trade material to be sure.

San Diego Padres fans do not know what they want

For Padres fans, the charade of not knowing whether to sell it all or keep attempting to contend is an abiding one. One thing is for sure; the current situation has not worked. Perhaps Hader and Snell will remain in San Diego, but without a winning style, it will only be so long before this star-studded cast of players will need to be broken apart.

