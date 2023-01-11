The San Diego Padres have made a flurry of moves this off-season. Their biggest and most shocking move was acquiring All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. They recently signed Adam Engel and Brent Honeywell Jr. to complete their 40-man roster.

They still might not be done spending this off-season. It's been reported that the team is interested in veteran Nelson Cruz. He and the team's GM, AJ Preller, have a history together. Preller was with the Texas Rangers as a front-office executive when Cruz played for them.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Padres are among teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Padres GM AJ Preller and Cruz were in Texas together. Padres are among teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Padres GM AJ Preller and Cruz were in Texas together.

Cruz is an interesting name left on the free agent market. He didn't have a good 2022 season at the plate, hitting just 10 home runs in 124 games for the Washington Nationals.

However, he was dealing with right eye inflammation that caused his vision to become blurry. It was surprising to hear he even hit 10 home runs trying to track 100 MPH fastballs with blurry vision. since he had surgery in the off-season to fix the issue, we can expect a better season at the plate for Cruz in 2023.

"Like as their hitting coach?" one fan asked.

"Terrible idea. 10 HR at 448 PA's," another fan explained.

LocalboySd619er @Localboysd619er twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Padres are among teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Padres GM AJ Preller and Cruz were in Texas together. Padres are among teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Padres GM AJ Preller and Cruz were in Texas together. Terrrrible idea. 10HR at 448 PA’s. #Padres Terrrrible idea. 10HR at 448 PA’s. #Padres twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

San Diego Padres fans aren't too thrilled to hear that the team is interested in the veteran, and who could blame them? His 2022 numbers weren't inspiring.

Nick @NickGoulart1 @JonHeyman Potential RH DH platoon with Carpenter. Why not? He and Pujols are the Dominican OGs, I'm sure Machado, Soto and Tatis would enjoy having him there. @JonHeyman Potential RH DH platoon with Carpenter. Why not? He and Pujols are the Dominican OGs, I'm sure Machado, Soto and Tatis would enjoy having him there.

pittsburghpirateguru @harvardplayer @JonHeyman Nelly can always help a ball club @JonHeyman Nelly can always help a ball club

Padres Insider News @CNHpadrefan @JonHeyman Nelson Cruz’s struggles are connected to his vision last season. Eye surgery this offseason has him ready to return to his old self. Padres on him @JonHeyman Nelson Cruz’s struggles are connected to his vision last season. Eye surgery this offseason has him ready to return to his old self. Padres on him

Other fans wouldn't mind signing Nelson Cruz. As someone who's spent 18 years in the MLB, he's seen it all. He could be a big help to players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and the other young talent on the team.

The San Diego Padres won't be satisfied until they hoist a World Series trophy

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

It feels like the San Diego Padres are one of the teams interested in every single free agent on the market. They can see their championship window, and they're acting on it.

The team is going to be intimidating heading into the 2023 season. They have an All-Star pitching rotation behind Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove. On top of that, they have a shutdown bullpen with Josh Hader and Robert Suarez.

Their lineup shouldn't be forgotten, either. Manny Machado has been a staple for the Padres, arguably playing the best baseball of his career. Pair that with Juan Soto, Bogaerts, and the returning Tatis Jr., and this team should be a force.

It will be interesting to see how the Padres stack up against the other juggernaut teams next season.

Poll : 0 votes