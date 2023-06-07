The San Diego Padres have produced yet another one-run game Tuesday night. They lost to the Seattle Mariners by a score of 4-1. This now marks the 25th game where the Padres have scored two or fewer runs.

That poor performance from Tuesday has tied them with the Pittsburgh Pirates, as both teams have scored two or fewer runs in 25 games each. Only the Oakland Athletics have done it more (32).

Bob Nightengale

Pittsburgh Pirates (25)

San Diego Padres (25)

Three teams in #MLB that have scored two or fewer runs in 25 or more games this season:
Pittsburgh Pirates (25)
San Diego Padres (25)
Oakland A's (32)

San Diego's offense has been inconsistent this season. They'll have games where they score seven or more runs but look lost at the plate the next game. It's almost tough to watch.

The Padres should not be going through this. They have a roster full of elite bats like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Matt Carpenter. There's no reason their offense should go stale as much as it has.

"Padres hitting coach needs to be let go. Crazy with all those star hitters" - one fan tweeted.

TheEliteTank
@BNightengale Padres hitting coach needs to be let go. Crazy with all those star hitters.

"That's pathetic from San Diego with that lineup. They seem to be all about themselves and not the team" - another fan tweeted.

JD
@BNightengale That's pathetic from San Diego with that lineup. They seem to be all about themselves and not the team

Joe Boo
@BNightengale Completely embarrassing with the guys we have. They have to rethink their entire offensive approach and that includes coaches responsible. Not saying to fire them today but they must address it and if it's still this bad at years end heads should roll. Completely underachieving

San Diego Padres fans can't believe this team is struggling as much as they are at the plate. They think the team needs to rethink their approach offensively.

WavyVii
@BNightengale We get it Bob we suck

Jeff Grant
One of the payrolls isn't like the others

Pittsburgh Pirates (25)

San Diego Padres (25)

Oakland A's (32) Three teams in #MLB that have scored two or fewer runs in 25 or more games this season:Pittsburgh Pirates (25)San Diego Padres (25)Oakland A's (32) Three teams in #MLB that have scored two or fewer runs in 25 or more games this season:Pittsburgh Pirates (25)San Diego Padres (25)Oakland A's (32) One of the payrolls isn't like the others twitter.com/BNightengale/s… One of the payrolls isn't like the others twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

Tom
One of these teams has a slightly higher payroll.

Pittsburgh Pirates (25)

San Diego Padres (25)

Oakland A's (32) Three teams in #MLB that have scored two or fewer runs in 25 or more games this season:Pittsburgh Pirates (25)San Diego Padres (25)Oakland A's (32) Three teams in #MLB that have scored two or fewer runs in 25 or more games this season:Pittsburgh Pirates (25)San Diego Padres (25)Oakland A's (32) One of these teams has a slightly higher payroll. twitter.com/BNightengale/s… One of these teams has a slightly higher payroll. twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

Something has to change with this team. They're too talented to keep going through the season looking like this.

San Diego Padres need to get the ball rolling before it's too late

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres sit with a 28-33 record going into Wednesday. They're in fourth place in the National League West, and if they don't do something soon, they'll be left in the dust.

San Diego is eight games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks, who look like the real deal this season. They have a young and exciting group of guys that have really stepped up.

San Diego isn't a bad team. They need to come together as a group. On paper, the Padres are one of the best in the league. Aside from their offense, they have a great pitching staff behind Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove. Their bullpen is also tough to score runs against guys like Josh Hader.

It may be too late if San Diego doesn't turn it around soon. The division isn't going to wait for them to get their stuff together.

