The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants met up for Saturday's first-ever MLB game in Mexico City. The game was an instant classic as both teams weren't shy about hitting the long ball tonight.

11 home runs were hit between the two teams as the Padres outmuscled the Giants 16-11. The ball was flying as the altitude was pretty high where they are playing.

Fans in attendance would not have expected that when they initially bought their tickets. The game of baseball certainly made some fans with the performances of both teams Saturday night.

The two teams close out the final game of the two-game series on Sunday. If it is anything like the first game, fans at the ballpark should bring their baseball gloves.

"Was that even a real game" one fan tweeted.

"Best game of the season hands down!" another fan tweeted.

This is precisely the type of game the San Diego Padres needed. They've found themselves in a bit of a slump recently. Hopefully, this game has raised the confidence of some of the San Diego players.

Austin Olson @AOlson619er 🏻 🏻 🏻 @Padres Sotos swing looks back and better than ever. Staying back on pitches, oh man… little confidence boost in form of 7500 feet of elevation. I see good things in the future! Legoooooo boys @Padres Sotos swing looks back and better than ever. Staying back on pitches, oh man… little confidence boost in form of 7500 feet of elevation. I see good things in the future! Legoooooo boys 🚀🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

WiseBeyondMyYears @sports_god1 @Padres Now that fun! Play in Mexico City every day... 15-16 runs.. Bats go Off @Padres Now that fun! Play in Mexico City every day... 15-16 runs.. Bats go Off

Fans would love to see their team play at this altitude all season. It wouldn't be ideal for pitching, but the hitters wouldn't mind.

The San Diego Padres' championship window is now

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

On paper, the San Diego Padres are an absolute juggernaut. Their lineup is full of All-Stars who would be the face of the franchise if they played elsewhere. There's no reason why this team should not dominate all season long.

They just got Fernando Tatis Jr. back after he served his suspension for the use of PEDs. He's a bit rusty after not playing at all last season, but the league will take notice when he finds his swing.

The Padres have one of the best-left sides in the infield in all of baseball. Between Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, not many ground balls are getting past them.

The right side of their infield is no joke, either. While Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim aren't the superstars Bogaerts and Machado are, they lock down their positions.

Add Juan Soto and Trent Grisham next to Tatis Jr. in the outfield, and few teams can stack up with San Diego's talent. It will be interesting to see if they can combine it all this season and make it to the World Series.

