Things have not been going well for the San Diego Padres. After accumulating a lot of hype in the offseason with their acquisitions, they've fallen flat on their face. Going into Thursday, they are in fourth place in the National League West.
They have a 20-24 record, sitting eight games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego is only a game above the Colorado Rockies for last place in the division. This has led to the team calling a players-only meeting to determine what the problem is.
The Padres have been struggling on the offensive side of play. Hitters are struggling to find consistency. In May, they have only scored more than five runs in a game on three occasions.
This is far from the team many fans had pegged to be the best team in baseball this season. They have too talented of a roster to be underperforming as they have been.
"Only now? This talk feels like a month late," one fan tweeted.
"We shall see," another fan tweeted.
San Diego Padres fans have little hope for the team at this point. They're waiting for results before they change their outlook on the rest of the season.
Some fans think the team could benefit by having a team-bonding moment like going surfing. Whatever they do, they need to do it quickly. If they keep performing like this, they'll dig themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of.
San Diego Padres need to turn it around ASAP
Luckily, we're still at the beginning of the MLB season. The San Diego Padres have a lot of time to catch up. It's great that the players on the team took it upon themselves to have a meeting so early in the season. It shows they're committed to making a run this season.
Unfortunately, they'll have to start this turnaround without their All-Star third baseman Manny Machado. He has a fracture in his hand after being hit by a pitch on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. The team hopes he can avoid an IL stint, but he'll be out of the lineup throughout the weekend.
San Diego will look to players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto to be offensive sparkplugs. All it takes is a couple wins to change the direction of the team.