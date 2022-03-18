MLB Trade Alert: New York Yankees star first baseman traded to San Diego Padres, all eyes on NL West race in 2022

The San Diego Padres have officially acquired the slugging first baseman, Luke Voit, from the New York Yankees via trade. The arms race in the National League West continues to heat up as the Padres add to their already strong lineup. Luke Voit will provide offensive firepower to an already loaded Padres roster headlined by superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

The trade comes with enough time before the season begins that Voit will be ready to don the San Diego Padres uniform on Opening Day and contribute immediately. The timing of this trade is important, as it will help the Padres keep pace with division rivals like the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at the start of the season, when the Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr.

The news of this trade was first broken by Jon Heyman via a tweet.

"Breaking: Luke Voit traded to Padres" - @JonHeyman

Luke Voit is coming off a strong season with a .239 batting average and 51 hits. The Padres hope to get similar production from the 31-year-old in 2022.

The San Diego Padres look to challenge for the division crown in 2022

Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates with Slam Diego

After finishing 2021 with a disappointing 79-83 record and third place in the National League West, changes had to be made. While the core of the team has remained intact, assets must be made available in trades to make the necessary improvements. The electric Fernando Tatis Jr.'s tremendous season wasn't enough to propel the Padres to the postseason in 2021. The addition of Luke Voit will drastically increase their chances.

Jon Heyman also reported that in exchange for Luke Voit, the San Diego Padres are sending prospect pitcher Justin Lange via a tweet.

"Justin Lang, pitching prospect, goes to Yanks in Voit deal" -@JonHeyman

While Justin Lange is a good young player who might develop into an MLB-caliber pitcher, he won't be doing that in 2022. This allowed the San Diego Padres to trade him for a player who immediately shores up a weakness in their lineup. While Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had great seasons in 2021, the San Diego Padres were let down by a lack of depth in the batting lineup, a hole that Voit fills brilliantly.

Luke Voit won't have 30 dingers in a season and won't excite the fanbase on a regular basis like some of the other Padres star players, but he provides consistent offense to a team striving for a championship in 2022.

