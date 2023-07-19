It is no secret that the San Diego Padres have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. Many around the league had them picked to run away with the division, but that has not been the case.

The Padres sit fourth in the National League West with a record of 45-50. They are 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the division. With the team needing to hit the gas pedal as soon as possible, many pegged them to make some moves at the deadline.

Manager Bob Melvin does not feel the same way. Melvin likes the guys that he has in the clubhouse. He believes San Diego has the talent to turn it around with the guys they have on the roster.

"We feel like we have a good enough team in our clubhouse right now," said manager Bob Melvin.

He is not wrong. The San Diego Padres have one of the most stacked rosters in the league. They have Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto, and Xander Bogaerts as their core.

The Padres cannot wait any longer to get the ball rolling. The time for them to turn it around is now, and they have all the pieces to do so.

San Diego Padres cannot waste this season

San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays

All eyes were on the San Diego Padres to start the season. They had just signed Xander Bogaerts in free agency and were getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back. Nobody could have expected the team to be a sub-.500 team weeks away from the trade deadline.

San Diego has struggled to find consistency at the plate this season. They hold a .235 team batting average, ranking them 24th in the league. The struggling Chicago White Sox hold a better team batting average than they do.

Padres went all in during the offseason, and this will be one of the biggest letdowns if they were to miss the postseason. Fortunately, they have time to turn this thing around. It will not be easy, as they play in a tough NL West division, but it can be done.

The Padres will be an interesting team to watch as we approach the trade deadline. While manager Bob Melvin feels good about his roster, does the front office feel the same? Given how this team spends money, do not be surprised if they try to add at the deadline.

