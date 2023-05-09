San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove didn't mince words when talking about some of the St. Louis Cardinals' more baffling recent decisions. The most recent example of which has been their handling of Willson Contreras, who was moved away from the catcher position he has played his entire career. The move does not sit well with players around the league based on these comments.

As a pitcher, it is not surprising that Musgrove is empathetic to the situation Contreras is going through, despite the fact they haven't played together. Batteries will often form close bonds with that pitcher-catcher tandem being crucial to the success of both. Seeing the process messed with by an organization that may not know better has to be a fear many pitchers have.

Joe Musgrove shared his thoughts on how the St. Louis Cardinals may have misplayed their hand on the Foul Territory podcast, shared to Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV



Joe Musgrove shares his thoughts on the Cardinals bit.ly/3nJVwlZ "They've kind of burned their guys a little bit and, you know, it doesn't go over too well in the clubhouse."Joe Musgrove shares his thoughts on the Cardinals "They've kind of burned their guys a little bit and, you know, it doesn't go over too well in the clubhouse."Joe Musgrove shares his thoughts on the Cardinals ▶ bit.ly/3nJVwlZ https://t.co/9dZX6rr0jt

"They've kind of burned their guys a little bit and, you know, it doesn't go over too well in the clubhouse. Not only with the guy you do it to, but with the rest of the players" - Joe Musgrove

With the St. Louis Cardinals record in the state it is in, it would make sense the clubhouse is not thrilled. Making controversial decisions can be swept under the rug and accepted relatively easily when you are winning. With a 12-24 record to start the season, they are under the microscope, even from a Padres pitcher apparently.

After 36 games, they have fewer wins than the Cincinnati Reds, which literally nobody could have predicted. The real fear for the Cardinals is that Musgrove is not just speaking for himself, but revealing that their reputation may be tarnished league-wide.

Is Joe Musgrove right about the St. Louis Cardinals and their decision-makers?

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

One of the most underrated parts of MLB play is keeping the clubhouse morale high and the players happy. If the issues are becoming so prevalent that players like Joe Musgrove on another team are commenting on it, something has gone wrong. The way to make your team lose less is to find ways to bring them together, not split them apart.

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that many rival executives understand the St. Louis Cardinals' decisions, even if some players don't.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The perspective of numerous rival staffers and execs: if the Cardinals pitchers wanted Willson Contreras to be the catcher, he would be the catcher. The perspective of numerous rival staffers and execs: if the Cardinals pitchers wanted Willson Contreras to be the catcher, he would be the catcher.

"If the Cardinals pitchers wanted Willson Contreras to be the catcher, he would be the catcher" - Buster Olney

The Cardinals' struggles have been a topic of conversation league-wide, which has to come down to the decision-makers at the top.

Poll : 0 votes