San Diego Padres Rumors: Club still 'engaged' in talks of more additions, per report

The San Diego Padres are getting ready for their first 2024 Spring Training game with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams will face each other tomorrow, but it seems that the Padres are not quite satisfied with their roster just yet.

The franchise is reportedly still aiming to make changes to its roster either through free agency or trade at this time of the 2024 season. According to General Manager A.J. Preller, the front office is "engaged" in free agency conversations and is discussing trades with other teams, as reported by FanSided's Robert Murray.

“The one thing for us is we’ve had conversations throughout the offseason. Part of that is we have some talented players on our team and in our farm system so that always leads to some conversations,” Preller said [via Fansided].

“Sometimes it’s active early and not as much late. This one has been pretty consistent throughout,” Preller added.

After trading Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, the Padres have been searching for outfielder help to improve their team. According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the team has shown interest in Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick.

Adding either Duran or Frelick to the roster could prove helpful for the Padres’ roster needs, but it is not yet known how much the team will have to pay to acquire them in a trade.

Padres recently signed 2 players to minor league

According to Baseball America's Matt Eddy, the San Diego Padres recently signed reliever Austin Davis and outfielder Zach Reks to minor-league contracts.

Davis has played in some games in MLB across five seasons. The 31-year-old made it to the big leagues every year from 2018 to 2022 and played with teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

Reks briefly played in MLB with the LA Dodgers and Texas Rangers in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The team will likely start him at Triple-A El Paso where he had a slash line of .290/.388/.537 over 902 times at bat.

It will be interesting to see if the San Diego Padres make any further additions to their roster ahead of the 2024 season.

