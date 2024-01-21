Heading into the latter stages of the MLB offseason, the market is heating up with 'second-tier' free agents. The San Diego Padres are reportedly exploring pitching options to improve their depth. It has been an uncharacteristic offseason for the San Diego front office as they have refrained from making any big money moves. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that they are currently looking at Hyun-Jin Ryu, James Paxton and Michael Lorenzen as possible options to add depth to their rotation.

The San Diego Padres already boast a strong starting rotation led by Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, but the rest of their arms are admittedly young. Hence, it makes sense for them to add some depth and experience and the second-tier market provides them the perfect opportunity to do so.

Left-handed veteran starter Hyun-Jin Ryu represents the best option available in the market right now. The 36-year-old Korean has spent over a decade in the MLB and made 11 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays after returning from Tommy John surgery last season, posting a 3.58 ERA over 52 innings. He has proven that he is still a capable starter and could bring some much-needed experience into the rotation.

It is expected that the San Diego front office will sign one of the three pitchers in the coming days.

Will the San Diego Padres lose Blake Snell to NL rivals?

The San Diego Padres front office have had a peculiar offseason as they continue to shed salary and part ways with many of their best players. Adding to this will be Blake Snell, who, as per reports, may be close to signing with NL rivals San Francisco Giants. The reigning Cy Young winner is reportedly looking for a five-year, $125 million deal. However, the Giants are reportedly facing competition from the Houston Astros for Snell.

