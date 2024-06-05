San Diego Padres VS Los Angeles Angels: In-Depth Analysis and Betting Predictions for June 5

Wednesday will mark the final game of a three-game set between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels. The Friars' first set of games at Angel Stadium since 2015, manager Mike Schildt's club dropped the first two games of the series to their AL counterparts.

Action is set to get underway from Angel Stadium in Anaheim at 6:38 pm PT. Weather conditions in the area are expected to be clear, if not a little breezy with a high of 76 degrees.

"The Angels out played the Padres with small ball. Ron Washington’s best coached game of the year. Big wins are good. But these close game wins are even sweeter! #GoHalos" - RenfigoMVP

Dylan Cease vs Angels Offense

Since arriving to the Padres via a trade with the Chicago White Sox last March, right-hander Dylan Cease has been putting forth a strong showing. Now 5-4 with a 3.42 ERA, Wednesday's fixture will mark his thirteenth start of the season.

"Dylan Cease finishes off a strong performance with this filthy K" - MLB

Over his career, Cease has only made five appearances against the Angels, with his most recent outing against the club coming last June. Cease is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA career against the Halos, and has 34 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Jose Soriano vs Padres Offense

25 year-old Dominican Jose Soriano is set to get the ball for the Angels. Now 2-5 with a 3.86 ERA on the season, Soriano was yanked after six innings in his last start against the Seattle Mariners on May 31 for allowing four earned runs.

Soriano's only appearance against the Padres came last June, when he pitched only one inning, allowing a home run, a walk, and two strikeouts.

Padres vs Angels Head-to-Head

This will be the twentieth meeting between the two clubs since 2015. Over that span of time, the Halos have emerged victorious on eleven occasions. The biggest win for the Angels in that period came in August 2021, when they bested the Friars 10-2. For the Padres, their biggest win over the Angels of the past decade was a 10-3 win last July.

Coming into the game, the Los Angeles Angels have a 23-38 record, placing them last in the AL West, some 11.5 games behind the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Padres' 32-32 record is second-best in the NL West, seven games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles Angels vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

• San Diego Padres: -150

• los Angeles Angels: +125

Owing to their better record and more potent offense, the San Diego Padres are favored to win this game, despite dropping the past two in LA. A large part of this might be due to the fact that Dylan Cease is starting the game. The past two Padres starters, Matt Waldron and Adam Mazur, boast significantly worse pitching figures than Cease this season.

Over/Under (Total Runs):

• Over 7.5: -115

• Under 7.5: -105

With 249 runs scored this season, the Angels rank 20th out of 30 teams in the category. While the Padres rank 9th in runs scored, the fact that their offense has only managed three runs over the past eighteen innings contributes to bookmaker odds that this will be a low scoring affair.

Currently, the odds of the game producing under 7.5 runs are higher than the alternative.

