San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson has added fuel to the flames that Aaron Judge will end up in the Bay Area in 2023. He is from Palo Alto, California and grew up less than an hour away from Oracle Park.

If anyone can understand the joys of playing in front of your home fans, it's Pederson. He has quickly become a fan favorite and is now lobbying for Judge to join him.

The Aaron Judge contract drama is still not resolved. The 2022 American League MVP seems to be dragging out the negotiations to listen to all offers. Judge was raised in Northern California in the town of Linden. Pederson's latest post on Instagram has stirred the debate on whether Judge stays or goes.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Joc wants Aaron Judge in San Francisco Joc wants Aaron Judge in San Francisco https://t.co/LhgyWqNDYD

The slugger recently touched down at the San Francisco International Airport and has Giants fans buzzing at the idea of him coming home.

99 ➡️ SF @JudgeGiantsEra @MLBNetwork @jonmorosi Aaron Judge coming home to the Giants is getting closer and closer to being reality as each day passes. I can't believe it man... @MLBNetwork @jonmorosi Aaron Judge coming home to the Giants is getting closer and closer to being reality as each day passes. I can't believe it man...

ryan phillips @crocodilius @PlayoffBader @JomboyMedia san fran has like 3 titles the last 12 years...why do i keep seeing nonsense claiming they can't win. @PlayoffBader @JomboyMedia san fran has like 3 titles the last 12 years...why do i keep seeing nonsense claiming they can't win.

Many MLB fans, especially New York Yankees fans, aren't convinced Judge is leaving. The four-time All-Star recently stated in an interview that he prioritized winning over all else. He said:

“For me, it’s — I want to win,”

Zach Lee @Zleemcg @JomboyMedia They went .500 winning is most certainly a problem for the giants @JomboyMedia They went .500 winning is most certainly a problem for the giants

However, some fans aren't convinced that San Francisco is the place for Judge if his ultimate goal is to win championships. The Giants finished with a 81-81 record. They were third in the National League West behind the talent-filled Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Vinnie @VinRBI @htxlonghorn @verydon1 @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Seriously lmao. There have been 13 World Series winners since the Yankees were in it. Of those 13, 5 have been either Joc or the Giants lol @htxlonghorn @verydon1 @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Seriously lmao. There have been 13 World Series winners since the Yankees were in it. Of those 13, 5 have been either Joc or the Giants lol

The Giants have not won a World Series since 2014 when they defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge will have his pick of teams in the offseason

Aaron Judge against the Houston Astros in game one of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park

Aaron Judge is without a doubt the prized asset of this year's free agency candidates. He led the league in almost every major offensive category and nearly finished with the Triple Crown.

He broke the AL single-season home run record held by fellow Yankee Roger Maris since 1961. Along with his 62 home runs, Judge recorded 131 RBIs, 177 hits, and 133 runs.

Alex Sarbin @sarbro97 @JomboyMedia Huge Yankee fan here, I want him back as badly as everyone else does but I can’t help but notice how good he looks in that uniform @JomboyMedia Huge Yankee fan here, I want him back as badly as everyone else does but I can’t help but notice how good he looks in that uniform 😬

Alyson Muldoon @allybear29 @JomboyMedia I wanted to win Powerball and that didn’t happen. We all want something but we don’t always want it. @JomboyMedia I wanted to win Powerball and that didn’t happen. We all want something but we don’t always want it.

He led the MLB in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS. He was selected to the All-Star game for the second consecutive season and won the MVP Award over Shohei Ohtani.

Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner only have themselves to blame if Judge does decide to leave the Big Apple. The Yankees executives had several opportunities to close a deal for the power-hitting slugger but failed to do so.

The ball is now in Aaron Judge's court. There is a real possibility that the California native will decide to return home.

