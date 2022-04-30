"The Giants technically are not authorized to close their clubhouse to the media this weekend, per the CBA and MLB" - San Francisco Giants close their clubhouse to media post after 'additional covid spread,' president of baseball operations ready for the consequences

While many would like to move past COVID-19, the unfortunate truth is that the virus is still prevalent in society. The San Francisco Giants seem to be the latest casualty of a spike. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi has opted for stringent precautions amid a spread of the virus in the organization.

Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs Farhan Zaidi sent out an all-staff email asking for only personnel with essential business to enter the clubhouse. Also asked for everyone to mask up indoors. Farhan Zaidi sent out an all-staff email asking for only personnel with essential business to enter the clubhouse. Also asked for everyone to mask up indoors.

With MLB's current COVID policy, players who produce a positive test, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms are required to sit out at least two games.

Zaidi is doing everything he can to keep San Francisco Giants players healthy and on the field

The Giants currently find themselves atop the National League West division, leading the LA Dodgers by half a game in the standings. Led by a stellar pitching staff and timely power hitting, the team's roster is partially compromised by injuries. They can't afford any additional absences if they wish to keep pace with the rest of the division. Among the list of precautions being taken, Zaidi is ordering the clubhouse to have restricted access as well.

Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs The Giants are going to close their clubhouse to the media this weekend, Farhan Zaidi said. There is additional Covid spread in their clubhouse. Details to be announced officially shortly. The Giants are going to close their clubhouse to the media this weekend, Farhan Zaidi said. There is additional Covid spread in their clubhouse. Details to be announced officially shortly.

Baggarly wrote that while Zaidi is acting in the best interest of the health of his players and his community, he is technically violating the rules.

Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs The Giants technically are not authorized to close their clubhouse to the media this weekend, per the CBA and MLB. If there's consequences, Zaidi said he accepts them. He's trying to do the right thing by everyone to limit spread. The Giants technically are not authorized to close their clubhouse to the media this weekend, per the CBA and MLB. If there's consequences, Zaidi said he accepts them. He's trying to do the right thing by everyone to limit spread.

Zaidi's accountability and leadership is what earned him the role as President of the San Francisco Giants. After graduating with an economics degree from MIT, Zaidi joined the Oakland Athletics. Legendary baseball executive Billy Beane credited Zaidi with convincing the team to sign Yoenis Cespedes.

He then moved on to become the General Manager of the Dodgers, helping shape the roster that would make the World Series for the first time in 29 years in 2017 and 2018. He was also the first General Manager of Islamic faith. He then moved on to the Giants to have full team control. The team has sported a good, not great, record of 299-266 during his tenure at the helm. But Zaidi managed to accomplish this all while slashing the payroll from $200 million to $174 million and building a team that won 107 games last year.

