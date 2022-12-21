The San Francisco Giants have postponed their news conference to introduce Carlos Correa as the team's new shortstop. One side states that the two sides are waiting for the physical results, while another says a medical concern came up.

Correa and the Giants agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal, subject to a successful physical. Now that there are questions that arose from his physical, the deal could be off.

AP sources: The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical.

This is concerning for fans who thought they were getting the best shortstop on the market. With all the questions surrounding his physical exam, fans want to know what went wrong.

Last season, Correa was one of the few bright spots on a Minnesota Twins team that was plagued by injuries all year. In 136 games played, he had a slash line of .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs. He only missed 26 games last season.

"Does the Dior store take returns?" one fan asked.

"Uh oh," another fan tweeted.

"Uh oh," another fan tweeted.

Baseball fans are trying to wrap their heads around this. They want to know if the deal is going to fall through or not.

Evelyn Halpert @ChavieHalpert @AP_Sports If this makes SF Giants fans feel better, I checked Correas Instagram followers and he’s following the Giants, the manager, and a bunch of Giants players so I’m hopeful for the fans that everything will be ok and he’ll be a Giant @AP_Sports If this makes SF Giants fans feel better, I checked Correas Instagram followers and he’s following the Giants, the manager, and a bunch of Giants players so I’m hopeful for the fans that everything will be ok and he’ll be a Giant

Some fans think this is all just smoke and mirrors. He still follows the team and managers on his social media. Other fans believe the deal is going to fall through, and he'll return to the Twins or strike a deal with the New York Mets.

The exact issue with Carlos Correa isn't clear. The only thing that is clear is that the San Francisco Giants postponed their introductory press conference. We'll have to wait and see whether the team wants to do additional testing.

Carlos Correa's only question is his durability

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins

Over the course of Carlos Correa's eight-year career, he has been on the IL multiple times. He's dealt with a fractured rib, lower back problems, and a torn ligament in his finger. He was seen as an injury-prone player at the start of his career.

He's moved past that and has stayed relatively healthy. As mentioned earlier, he only missed 26 games last season and 19 games during the 2021 season. For the past couple of years, he's been relatively healthy.

Again, we don't know exactly what the issue is or how severe it is, but it's worth keeping an eye on. Is it something that could kill this deal, or is the team being cautious? We'll have to wait and see how this plays out.

