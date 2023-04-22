A humbling 7-0 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night saw the San Francisco Giants fall further behind in the National League West.

The Giants are now 6-13 and already trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by 5 games. They have lost seven of their last eight games and have conceded seven or more runs in five of those games.

The shutout loss last night was a low point this season for a slumping San Francisco Giants side. The club had just five hits on the night, all of which were singles except for one double by Wilmer Flores.

Pete Alonso's two-run homer in the fifth inning saw the New York Mets take a commanding lead that they never gave up. It was a season-high tenth home run for the Mets slugger.

San Francisco Giants fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after a humiliating shutout loss.

Jose M. @mrjosemelgoza @SFGiants We do not have any confidence in Farhan or Kapler. They’ve ruined our team. @SFGiants We do not have any confidence in Farhan or Kapler. They’ve ruined our team.

Alex Stadtlander @AlexStadtlander @SFGiants Just because the dodgers got shutout today doesn’t mean the Giants had to also. Get it together, boys @SFGiants Just because the dodgers got shutout today doesn’t mean the Giants had to also. Get it together, boys

‏ً @999SHILL @SFGiants NIGHTLY FIRE FARHAN FIRE KAPLER TWEET LETS FUCKING GO @SFGiants NIGHTLY FIRE FARHAN FIRE KAPLER TWEET LETS FUCKING GO https://t.co/aEmXRnHK0X

bobby boucher @liluzidurk69 @SFGiants In a way I’m glad because now everyone has come the realization Farhan & Kapler are absolute frauds @SFGiants In a way I’m glad because now everyone has come the realization Farhan & Kapler are absolute frauds

Many fans placed the blame squarely on manager Gabe Kapler's shoulders for a terrible run. Kapler is currently in his fourth year running the team and has an overall 223-180 record since joining the organization.

Others, pointed the finger at President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. The executive has done little to improve the roster and the results have been poor. The Giants missed out on signing All-Stars Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge during the offseason.

The San Francisco Giants have won the National League West just once since 2013

Anthony DeSclafani of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning at Oracle Park

The NL West is one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB. The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the division in nine of the 10 previous seasons. The San Diego Padres have invested heavily in their roster and boast one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. The Diamondbacks, led by starting pitcher Zac Gallen, are off to a strong start.

The Giants have one the division just once since 2012. That was in 2021 when the team finished with an impressive 107-55 record.

It is still early in the season but manager Gave Kapler will have to make adjustments if he hopes to have any chance of competing against some of the star-studded rosters in the NL.

