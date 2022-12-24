The San Francisco Giants have signed left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to a three-year, $33 million deal. The deal reunited the lefty with his twin brother, Tyler Rogers. They're now the fourth set of twin brothers to be teammates, with the last coming in 1990 with Jose and Ozzie Canseco.

Having made the All-Star game in 2021, Rogers struggled last season. The Giants are hoping a change of scenery and being around his brother is what he needs to bounce back.

While San Francisco Giants fans have had a rough off-season, this softens the blow a bit. If Taylor Rogers can get back to his 2021 self, the Giants got a steal with this deal.

In his All-Star season with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, he appeared in 40 games, amassing a 3.35 ERA and a career-low 2.13 FIP. When he's locked in, he's one of baseball's most efficient left-handed relievers.

"This brings me great joy," one fan tweeted.

"Roger that," said another fan.

Only a couple of teams have been able to say they have had a set of twins on their team. And they're both quality pitchers, so it's not a complete publicity stunt.

It may be confusing for some fans at first, but the twins are opposite-handed. Taylor is a left-handed pitcher, and Tyler is a right-handed pitcher. One fan mentioned that the names on the back of their jersey should explain which handedness they are.

While Taylor didn't see the type of success he would have liked last season, he had a 30.7% strikeout rate, which is almost 5% more than it was during his time with the Twins. It will be interesting to see how he fares this upcoming season.

The San Francisco Giants have had a mess of an off-season

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

The Taylor Rogers signing hasn't moved the needle much for a fan base that has sat through missing out on two superstars. The first was AaronJudge and then Carlos Correa.

They were able to sign Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million deal. While he's no Judge, he is an excellent hitting corner outfielder who brings a lot of pop to the plate. There are questions about his durability, though, as he's only played over 100 games in a season twice in his career.

No matter who they miss out on, rivals can never fully count out the San Francisco Giants. They've won the World Series with lesser teams before.

