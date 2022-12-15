The San Francisco Giants have come out firing this off-season. They've been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency thus far. Their latest deal has fans ready for the 2023 season to get underway.

The team signed Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal. It's by far San Francisco's biggest deal in franchise history. The deal is so big that it surpasses what the team has spent on an entire class of players in a single off-season.

They've also signed Ross Stripling, Sean Manaea, Mitch Haniger, and Joc Pederson. It's been a great off-season since they lost on signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Fans couldn't be more excited about the front office's moves. They've upgraded so much in a short amount of time. The team only needs some bullpen help, but much of the hard work is done.

"I'd rather have this jury than one Judge anyways," one fan explained.

"Finally man," said another fan.

The heavy spending is much appreciated by San Francisco Giants fans. The team finished the year at .500, which isn't even close to being in contention in the NL West.

They have to spend money to keep up with the other teams in their division. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers won't hesitate in trying to acquire big-name talent. San Francisco has done the same this off-season.

The San Francisco Giants are ready to be contenders again

The San Francisco Giants weren't going to let the Padres and Dodgers have all the fun and run away with the division. Adding Correa immediately improves their team. He's the leader the team has been searching for for some time now. The team has been missing a captain ever since Buster Posey retired in 2021.

After a successful season last year, Correa was fifth in MVP voting. Being on a team that is considered a contender, could next season be the year he really takes off?

In his lone year with the Minnesota Twins, he posted a slash line of .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs. He was a bright spot in a Minnesota lineup that was plagued by injuries all season long.

He's a career .279 hitter who will bring consistent power to the plate. He's only hit under 20 home runs once during his career when the league has played a full season.

Watch out for Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants next season.

