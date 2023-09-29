The San Francisco Giants fired Gabe Kapler as their manager with three games left in the regular season. It has not been a good year for the organization, as this will be the second consecutive year where it misses the postseason.

At best, the Giants can finish the season at .500. This is far from President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi's vision for his club. He wants to see his team be a contender and will look for a new manager in the offseason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kapler's time in San Francisco has not been all bad. During the 2021 season, he led the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and a postseason berth.

The Giants were on pace to make the postseason this season until their dreaded second-half performance. They had three losing months, which took them out of the race entirely.

"wrong move 100%. he’s being scapegoated for larger organizational problems. much of what went wrong this season was not his fault. THIS SUCKS!" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"My manager got scapegoated" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

San Francisco Giants fans were shocked by the organization's decision. Given the roster that Gabe Kapler had, fans do not think he had much to work with.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For Zaidi, firing Kapler was not an easy decision. The two have built a working relationship over the years, as they also worked in the Los Angeles Dodgers front office together for three years.

Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants fell apart this year

Giants vs Rockies Baseball

There is no hiding that the San Francisco Giants have been one of the worst teams coming out of the All-Star break. The team looked like a shell of itself, especially this month.

In September, the Giants have posted an 8-17 record. Reports said that the locker room seemed more invested in a card game than studying film.

It seems the team gave up on itself, which is never a good look for the manager. During Gabe Kapler's time with the team, he compiled a 295-248 record.

During the offseason, the front office will have its hands full. It will look for a new manager to lead the way, and try and sign some free agents to help bolster its roster.

After two consecutive poor seasons, the Giants will be hungry to return to their winning ways. This is one team fans will want to keep an eye on.