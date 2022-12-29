The San Francisco Giants designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment in order to clear a roster spot for reliever Taylor Rogers. The move will all-but ensure that La Stella plays elsewhere in 2023. It puts an end to a less-than-stellar two-year run for the infielder in the Bay Area.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS The Giants DFA'd Tommy La Stella to clear a roster spot for Taylor Rogers.

The news was met with feverish zeal by the lion's share of the Giants' fan base. Many are over the moon about the team finally cutting ties with the struggling La Stella. A lifetime .267 hitter, La Stella posted a disappointing .245 batting average during his time with the Giants. He played in just 136 games over two seasons.

sam 🏳️‍🌈 @junkityy Giants fans are gonna parade in the streets because of this

۟ @STlNGRAYSTEEL BEST DAY OF MY LIFE

La Stella will never be confused with one of the game's greats. But he came to the Giants with a reputation as a good defender, a versatile player, and a great clubhouse guy. Not all San Francisco fans are happy to see him go.

Joe @just_joe_57 Honestly feel really bad for him, good guy and I hope he lands on his feet.

Alli 🌚 @alli_oopsie Oof. I wish you'd succeeded with us, Tommy. I wanted nothing more.

La Stella has never been known as an "Iron Man." His high-water mark for games in a single season was 123 with the Chicago Cubs in 2018. La Stella has long battled the injury bug. La Stella landed on the 60-Day IL just six weeks into the 2021 season. He had signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the club earlier that offseason.

Steve Fearn @ThePlant_O_Mavs @PavlovicNBCS Dude blew out both Achilles. Wish him well and that he can resume his MLB career. @PavlovicNBCS Dude blew out both Achilles. Wish him well and that he can resume his MLB career.

Tommy La Stella will be 34 by the time the 2023 season begins. Many fans are speculating where he will end up playing next season, if anywhere at all. Some Cubs fans are lobbying the team to bring La Stella back to Wrigley Field, where he enjoyed his greatest success.

La Stella was a member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning club. He earned his only All-Star appearance during his final season with the team in 2018.

Giothatcubsfan @giothatcubsfan Cubs should claim him imo

It's been an extremely difficult offseason for the Giants. They lost out on free agent superstars Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees, while Correa is finalizing a long-term deal with the New York Mets.

At least one Giants fan is willing to call this a successful winter for the team. All because they got rid of Tommy La Stella. Talk about low expectations.

Is Tommy La Stella done?

Tommy La Stella #2 of the Chicago Cubs singles against the Washington Nationals

Tommy La Stella has shown flashes of brilliance since making his big-league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2014. However, injuries and inconsistency have plagued him for the majority of his career.

He's logged over 100 games in a single season just once. After two rough seasons in San Francisco, La Stella may never play another game in the majors. Only time will tell.

