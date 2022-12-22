In a shocking turn of events, Carlos Correa will not be signing with the San Francisco Giants after a mysterious physical exam with the team. Correa had reportedly already agreed to a long-term deal with the team, which is the reason for the physical exam. What is normally a formality in the negotiation process ended any hopes of a deal between the two sides.

Farhan Zaidi, the President of Baseball Operations for the Giants, released an official statement on why the deal fell through. Due to the confidentiality of physical exams and potential medical concerns, we may never know the exact reasons. What we do know is that Carlos Correa will not be playing for the San Francisco Giants.

Alex Pavlovic shared a statement from Zaidi via Twitter.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best." The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best."

It is safe to say that Giants fans were shocked by this news and were not comforted by the statement. A physical examination preventing a 13-year, 350-million-dollar deal from going through. After stellar seasons with the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, Correa is a proven commodity. While the details are still murky and will likely remain undisclosed, Giants fans were driven to despair.

anna @annieezc Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best." The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best." this is so bullshit lol twitter.com/PavlovicNBCS/s… this is so bullshit lol twitter.com/PavlovicNBCS/s…

Danielle Blake 🇺🇦 @abradacabla Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best." The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best." honestly wish they’d said nothing twitter.com/pavlovicnbcs/s… honestly wish they’d said nothing twitter.com/pavlovicnbcs/s… https://t.co/EsWaX8daaT

Carlos Correa was one of the top free agents available in the MLB, and the Giants signing him was a huge coup. Now that they have lost him to the New York Mets, fans are furious with the team. After a disappointing 2022 season, they were looking forward to being competitive in 2023. Instead, they are preparing for another year of mediocrity.

AY @ay_young @PavlovicNBCS WHAT DOES THAT MEAN. One doc says he has a sprained ankle and one says he doesn’t and they’re like “oh well 🤷‍♂️ I guess let’s not give him a deal”…. ?!?!?! @PavlovicNBCS WHAT DOES THAT MEAN. One doc says he has a sprained ankle and one says he doesn’t and they’re like “oh well 🤷‍♂️ I guess let’s not give him a deal”…. ?!?!?!

rookie556 🇵🇭🇺🇸 Frenchies 49ers Giants Sharks @Filipinoskillz @PavlovicNBCS Dont go to games, they will feel the impact and they will have to spend $50m a year on Shohei and others. People will come to see a good product, we dont have one this year. The owners have to feel the financial impact of this off season. It was the worse! @PavlovicNBCS Dont go to games, they will feel the impact and they will have to spend $50m a year on Shohei and others. People will come to see a good product, we dont have one this year. The owners have to feel the financial impact of this off season. It was the worse!

With many of the big-name free agents already signed, it is tough to predict what the San Francisco Giants will do next. If they are still looking to improve the top of their lineup, it may now have to come through a trade. Trades paired with some outside the box thinking could build a winning roster, but Giants fans don't see it happening.

Henil Shah @henil91 🏻. Can we stop calling ourselves a big market team now? @PavlovicNBCS So we lose Correa and in that period we lost Swanson, Rodon as well! Great🏻. Can we stop calling ourselves a big market team now? @PavlovicNBCS So we lose Correa and in that period we lost Swanson, Rodon as well! Great 👏🏻. Can we stop calling ourselves a big market team now?

Generic 🇺🇦 @erkj72 @PavlovicNBCS Weak response for a weak organization. I’m so disappointed and angry as a fan of this team @PavlovicNBCS Weak response for a weak organization. I’m so disappointed and angry as a fan of this team

This is a bizarre situation that Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants likely did not think they would end up in.

We will likely never know exactly what happened between Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

This is a moment in baseball history that will likely be kept secret for quite a while. While there are many rumors and theories about why the deal fell through, confirming them would be a breach of confidentiality.

Both sides of this strange ordeal will have to put it behind them and do whatever is in their own best interests.

