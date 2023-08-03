The San Francisco Giants revealed on Thursday that Cruise would be the official jersey patch sponsor for the club. The patch will be featured on the left sleeve of all uniforms through 2025.

Cruise is a driverless ride-hail service. Think of it like Uber but without the need for a driver. Fans wanting to get a better look at the patch can do so immidiately, as they will be implemented starting on Thursday.

SFGiants @SFGiants



Today, @Cruise becomes our first official jersey patch partner. The #SFGiants and Cruise. Together, driving our city towards a safer, more environmentally sustainable future.Today, @Cruise becomes our first official jersey patch partner. pic.twitter.com/hQckJbCrOZ

On top of the patch, Cruise has also assisted Oracle Park in setting up hundreds of electric vehicle chargers around the facility. Cruise vehicles will also be at the ballpark to assist fans with transportation.

The Giants join teams like the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and other clubs with a jersey patch. It is starting to look like every team will soon have a jersey patch advertisement.

"Wow I hate this so much," one fan posted.

AC @ahstello @SFGiants @Cruise Wow I hate this so much.

"Big L for my favorite team," another fan posted.

Mark Menji @MarkMenji @SFGiants @Cruise Big L for my favorite team.

Gerald McGovern @gmcgovern128 @SFGiants @Cruise Sad. Was happy the G Men had resisted the advertising on unis.

Like other fanbases, San Francisco Giants fans do not like the patch. While the patch pays homage to the city, it is changing an iconic uniform that has not changed much since debuting 1958.

depresed bay area fan. @Therealking692 @SFGiants @Cruise Nooo, knew it was happening, but still, it sucks that we have one of these ugly patches

Pawtucket @CVA63 @SFGiants @Cruise Terrible, awful idea. What's next, a giant PG&E logo burned into the center field grass? Stop the greed!

Camryn Brown @camrynpetebrown @SFGiants @Cruise I'm not buying any jerseys with ads on 'em.

Fans do not want to see their favorite baseball team's jersey resemble a soccer kit or a NASCAR vehicle. None of these patches have been welcomed with open arms this year.

San Francisco Giants look strong this season

Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

After failing to land superstar Aaron Judge in the offseason, expectations were scaled back for the San Francisco Giants. Not many around the league expected much from this team this season, but they are proving everyone who doubted them wrong.

The Giants are currently in second in the National League West with a record of 61-49. They are just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the division.

They are coming off a fantastic series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sit behind them in the division. They nearly completed the sweep, taking three out of the four games in the series.

The Giants truly have a test with the schedule ahead of them. After a series with the Oakland Athletics, they take on the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

There is no easy matchup for this team coming up. They must be on top of their game to survive this tough August schedule.