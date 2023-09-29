San Francisco Giants fire Gabe Kapler, team will hire new manager after disappointing 2023 season

We could be in store for a massive overhaul of the San Francisco Giants roster and front office this offseason, with Gabe Kapler being the first domino to fall. After being eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday night, the Giants changed their priorities and began looking toward the future. Apparently, Kapler was not part of the plan that the team envisioned.

"Gabe Kapler is out as manager of the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN." - @JeffPassan

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Giants have decided to fire manager Gabe Kapler with only three games remaining in the regular season. Even though there were plenty of rumblings regarding Kapler's future with the team, some expected the franchise to move on from the 48-year-old when his contract expired after the 2024 season.

After entering the season with postseason aspirations, Kapler and the San Francisco Giants failed yet again to secure a playoff berth. Since 2021, the Giants will now have missed consecutive postseasons, something Kapler has now had to pay for.

During his four-year run as the manager of the Giants, Kapler 295-248 record, which was mostly buoyed by the team's incredible 2021 season when they finished 107-55. Now, if Kapler is looking to add to his managerial record, it will need to be with a different franchise.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, released a statement on the Kapler dismissal, saying:

"He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend. On behalf of the Giants organization, we wish Gabe the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions over the last four years.”

After Gabe Kapler's dismissal, the future of Farhan Zaidi will likely be in question

Similar to Kapler, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. The fact that the team has underperformed, as well as Zaidi's expiring contract might suggest that his future with the club could be in question.

"...Kapler is the scapegoat but the clock is on Farhan Zaidi now. He has a year for the organizational to show noticeable improvement." - @BaseballJeff1