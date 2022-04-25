San Francisco Giants Injury News: Mike Yastrzemski added to the COVID-19 protocol; LaMonte Wade Jr. preparing for a home park return following injury

Mike Yastrzemski, the San Francisco Giants right fielder, tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from a sore throat. The San Francisco Giants will be missing a critical left-handed bat for Sunday's series finale at Nationals Park against the Washington Nationals.

For the Giants, Yastrzemski is the first coronavirus case of the season. Yastrzemski has been placed on the COVID-19 Injured List. He'll stay in Washington, D.C., for 10 days or until there are two negative reports.

Players who test positive will be suspended for 10 days under the league's 2022 health-and-safety protocols. However, they may be reinstated sooner if they have gone 24 hours without a fever, received two negative PCR tests, and received approval from a team physician and the MLB/MLBPA joint committee.

Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants manager, stated:

“It really sucks. He was obviously playing really good baseball. He would have been in the lineup today, so it’s disappointing.”

For the 2022 season, COVID protocols have been relaxed. Players are no longer forced to wear contact-tracing devices, and only those who exhibit symptoms will be tested. However, while contact tracking is still active, other players might join Yastrzemski on the COVID list.

Who is set to become the 28th player to join San Francisco Giants?

Yastrzemski had recently begun to find his stride at the plate, hitting 7-for-15 with a home run in his previous four games. The Giants outfield will be even more challenging to manage with Mike on the shelf. The San Francisco Giants did not add anyone to their roster for Sunday's series finale against the Washington Nationals, but a 28th player might join the team in Milwaukee on Monday.

Since LaMonte Wade Jr. began a rehab assignment on Saturday, he can return to the Giants as the 28th player. The left-handed bat started the season on the injured list after experiencing inflammation in his left knee toward the end of Spring Training.

Wade started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, going 0-for-2 with a walk in four innings of left field work.

Wade rested on Sunday and will again play on Monday, making the left-handed slugger a potential candidate to return to the Giants as the 28th player.

