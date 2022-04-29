San Francisco Giants Injury News: Outfielder to undergo MRI after groin injury; 3-time All-Star remains on track to return to lineup soon - April 28, 2022

The San Francisco Giants have had bad injury luck to start the 2022 season but have been one of the top teams in the MLB despite those injuries. Nine-year veteran Joc Pederson recently suffered a groin injury that will require an MRI to determine the severity. Evan Longoria is four weeks removed from finger surgery and should be returning to the lineup soon.

The team and its fans are waiting with bated breath for news on Joc Pederson, who has been scorching hot to start the season with a batting average of .353 and six home runs. Any time away from the team is unfortunate, but hopefully his absence will be limited to just a few days, so he can get back to doing what he does best.

Gabe Kapler, manager of the San Francisco Giants, provided an update on Joc Pederson's injury to the media, posted by NBC Sports on Twitter.

Evan Longoria has been recovering from finger surgery for the last four weeks and has been steadily improving. The timetable for the return of the three-time All-Star was initially set at 4-6 weeks, so he is perfectly on pace for where he should be.

Danny Emerman reported on Evan Longoria's status via a tweet.

The return of Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants should elevate their stellar offense even further.

The San Francisco Giants lead the National League West despite injuries

San Francisco Giants v Washington Nationals

The mark of a truly great team in the MLB is being able to overcome the hurdles that are set in front of them. The San Francisco Giants have done just that in the first month of the season, being up 0.5 games on the Los Angeles Dodgers in their division. Performing well in spite of injuries to multiple outfielders and offensive powerhouses like Joc Pederson, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Evan Longoria, they have proven themselves to be among the best in the league.

The 162-game season is the ultimate marathon, and it rewards teams that are able to sustain a high level of play while avoiding injury, or are able to overcome those injuries.

