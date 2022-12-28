The San Francisco Giants thought they had their franchise shortstop after signing Carlos Correa, but that wasn't the case. The team was uncomfortable with the results of his physical examination and backed out of the deal. He'd go on to sign a deal with the New York Mets pending a physical, but they feel uncomfortable with the results as well.

The team was bashed for walking away from the Correa deal. Fans were calling for the front office to resign. But that was a move the team had to make if they weren't comfortable moving forward with Correa.

"Calm down, and do it now," said Mike Krukow

Longtime Giants pitcher and current broadcaster Mike Krukow wants the fans to calm down. He understands the passion they have for the team and that they want to see their team succeed. But crying out for resignations isn't what's needed.

He went on to explain that he understands that San Francisco Giants fans are mad at the silence from the team revolving around the Correa deal. However, the team legally couldn't talk about any of the details surrounding why they were uncomfortable signing the All-Star shortstop.

The San Francisco Giants were in the right with Carlos Correa

If a team is going to make one of the biggest deals in franchise history, they need to be comfortable. They can't have any doubts about signing someone who won't be able to pay for them later down the road.

San Francisco Giants fans would be more bummed if they signed Correa and he couldn't play. They'd ask the team why they didn't do their due diligence before signing him.

They aren't in dire need of a shortstop since they have Brandon Crawford. While he's not Carlos Correa, he has proven himself to be a good everyday shortstop. He's been with the team for 12 years now and has been a vacuum for them up the middle.

While the hype behind signing Carlos Correa was huge, the team did the right thing by backing out. A player's best ability is durability. If you're going to sign someone to a big-time contract, you need to make sure their health is up to par.

