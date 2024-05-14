San Francisco Giants News: Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has structural damage in shoulder, to seek second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee left Sunday's game early after crashing hard into the outfield wall. The team later identified the injury as a separated left shoulder.

However, an MRI revealed structural damage to his shoulder. Lee will now seek a second opinion from big-time sports surgeon ElAttrache.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lee will receive a second opinion on Thursday, and come up with a plan of action after. He is at risk of missing an extended period, which would be a huge blow for San Francisco.

Expand Tweet

Lee has been working as the team's leadoff hitter in his first season in the big leagues. He has held his own, hitting .262/.310/.331 with four doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases.

Luis Matos likely to get a lot of looks for the Giants with Jung Hoo Lee injured

San Francisco Giants - Jung Hoo Lee (Image via USA Today)

While Lee has been down the last two games, the Giants have deployed Luis Matos in centerfield. The club signed Matos to an MLB contract when he was just 17 years old out of Venezuela, and he is just getting his opportunity. So far, he has played three games this season, hitting .125 with a home run and four runs batted in.

While those stats are nothing to write home about, he is still getting his feet wet in the big leagues. Last season in his first year in the majors, he played 76 games, hitting .250. He did well and showed the organization he has what it takes to be an everyday player.

Expect to see more Matos in the outfield until more is known about Lee's absence. The young slugger will have his work cut out for him as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback