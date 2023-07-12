Count San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb in with all those who figure they know where Shohei Ohtani will be playing next season.

"He's coming to San Francisco."

Cobb, who pitched for the National League on Tuesday's All-Star Game against Shohei Ohtani's American League squad, played on the Los Angeles Angels aside the pitching/hitting phenom during his 2021 AL Most Valuable Player season.

He made his prediction post-game when talking with reporters.

Seattle Mariners fans made their feelings perfectly clear regarding Shohei Ohtani at the All-Star Game.

When the do-it-all superstar headed to the plate for his first at-bat as the American League designated hitter, T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, sounded out in a stadium-wide "Come to Seattle!" chant.

Ohtani is an impending free agent at the end of this season and appears likely to be leaving the Angels either on the open market this winter or via a trade later this month.

However, Alex Cobb predicted Ohtani won't want to become the second Japanese superstar to play for the Mariners after Ichiro Suzuki, but that he'd rather be the first Japanese superstar to play for the Giants.

"He’s not coming to Seattle. Ichiro’s already got his stamp on here. He needs a new place."

Alex Cobb faced Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning of the All-Star Game, walking the AL's designated hitter before retiring the next three batters in order.

The Giants could be looking to make the big splash, signing was denied to the team last offseason after Aaron Judge decided to remain with the New York Yankees and Carlos Correa went back to the Minnesota Twins after failing a physical. Cobb said he believes signing Ohtani would blow what could have been the Judge signing out of the water.

"Whatever you thought [Aaron] Judge would’ve been as the face of the Giants, he would eclipse that with the whole country. You look for people to be the face of your franchise, not only as skilled, but off the field who they are."

Could Alex Cobb and Shohei Ohtani be teammates again?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game

Alex Cobb is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million contract he signed with the Giants, but the team owns an option on him for 2024.

Most MLB followers believe that Shohei Ohtani could sign the largest deal in league history as a free agent this winter, with $50 million per season a distinct possibility.

