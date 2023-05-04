The San Francisco Giants recently had the honor of being the first MLB team to compete overseas since the 2019 season.

The Giants were selected as one of the teams to head south of the border to play a two-game series at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Halu in Mexico City.

The San Francisco Giants dropped both of their games to the San Diego Padres. In a recent interview with the press, pitcher Logan Webb opened up about his team's trip, revealing that the change of environment wreaked havoc on his teammates' gastrointestinal tracts.

"The whole trip was very grindy I guess," he said. "It's been a mental and physical grind. I think three-quarters of our clubhouse has the sh**s. It'll be good to get back home. Hopefully, the sh**s go away and we'll be better in a couple of days."

Through the employment of some rather colorful language, Webb stated that the change in food and climate was not easy for the team.

Webb's opinion of the trip was echoed by several other San Francisco Giants players, including Joc Pederson. Pederson claimed that the trip was the "hardest" he had ever encountered since he joined the MLB.

The league will feature two other overseas games this season. The St. Louis Cardinals are due to link up with the Chicago Cubs for a two-game set in London, England at the end of June.

San Francisco Giants pay the price of MLB's international outreach

If the recent World Baseball Classic taught us anything, it is that Mexico is a baseball-mad country. Keen to exploit this, the MLB will surely funnel more money, resources, and of course games in the world's 10th-largest country to ensure that the sport remains a revered and integral part of Mexican life for years to come.

Hopefully, future teams do not encounter the issues that plagued the San Francisco Giants during their time in the country.

