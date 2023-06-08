In a heartwarming Instagram post, Jalynne Crawford and her husband Brandon Crawford, the esteemed shortstop of the San Francisco Giants, shared a delightful family outing to the stadium to cheer on Brandon in a recent match.

As avid supporters of Brandon, the Crawfords make it a point to attend games whenever possible, aiming to be present for at least one game in every series. On this particular occasion, they had the pleasure of witnessing a thrilling victory for the Giants, but it was the overall experience that truly made the day special.

Giving daddy pre-game love is some of our fav memories! We don’t make it every game but we try once a series!! The kids had some fun with Dinger! Did that game seem REALLY long? What a great win & RBI double for my stud muffin'' Said Jalynne in her Recent Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Crawford's performance with the Giants

Brandon Crawford in San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks

Since making his MLB debut in 2011, Brandon Crawford has established himself as an integral part of the San Francisco Giants' success. Known for his remarkable defensive skills and reliable presence at shortstop, Crawford has consistently showcased his talents, earning accolades and etching his name in the franchise's history books.

Right from his first MLB game, Crawford made a grand entrance, becoming the sixth player in MLB history to hit a grand slam in his debut. His remarkable achievement set the stage for what would be a standout career. Notably, Crawford became the first shortstop to hit a grand slam in an MLB postseason game, further solidifying his impact in crucial moments.

Crawford's defensive capabilities have been widely recognized, earning him four Gold Glove Awards and two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards. His exceptional fielding skills and ability to make incredible plays have made him a cornerstone of the Giants' defense.

In 2015, he received the Silver Slugger Award at shortstop, showcasing his ability to make an impact with his bat as well. His well-rounded skill set has made him a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the game.

With each passing season, Crawford has solidified his place in Giants history. At the end of the 2022 season, he held the record for the most games played at shortstop in franchise history. As Brandon's career progresses, he continues to climb the ranks among all active players in games played at shortstop, highlighting his longevity and dedication to the game.

Poll : 0 votes