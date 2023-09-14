Sandy Alcantara Injury Update: Marlins ace suffers UCL injury, rest of season in jeopardy

The Miami Marlins postseason hopes have taken a major blow as superstar pitcher Sandy Alcantara has reportedly suffered a sprained UCL. Marlins' manager Skip Schumaker has not ruled the starter out for the remainder of the season. However, he mentioned that the team will be monitoring how his arm handles future throwing drills.

"Per #Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, Sandy Alcantara’s MRI revealed a UCL sprain. Skip non-committal about a return for Alcantara this season but noted “watching him throw is a good thing. It’s a progression. We’re going to watch it every day and go from there.” - @J_McPherson1126

If Sandy Alcantara is unable to return this season, it would be a devastating blow to the club's playoff hopes as they find themselves in the thick of the National League Wild Card race. As of Wednesday, the Marlins sit only 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, which makes this injury even more disappointing.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner has been unable to produce near his 2022 level, however, he has been an integral part of the team's pitching rotation. Through 184.2 innings this season, Alcantara owns a 7-12 record with a 4.14 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

“Everyone is doing great, except me” There will be a stretch in 2023 where Sandy Alcantara will carry this team. Right now, the team is carrying him. Baseball" - @MiamiMarlins_UK

These numbers leave much to be desired, especially considering the heights he achieved for the Miami Marlins last season. During the 2022 campaign, Alcantara posted a 14-9 record through a league-leading 228.2 innings. He also posted a career-best 2.28 ERA with 207 strikeouts en route to his first Cy Young Award.

Sandy Alcantara's potential season-ending injury is yet another blow to the team's roster

Sandy's placement on the IL and potential season-ending injury is another blow to the Miami Marlins, who are already without some of their key players. Alcantara joins the growing list of injured players on the Marlins roster, which includes hard-hitting outfielder Jorge Soler, veteran Avisail Garcia, and 25-year-old starter Trevor Rogers.

"i truly hate to say it, but the marlins need to shut down sandy for the rest of the year. he was diagnosed with a UCL sprain, you can't let him pitch through that kind of injury. sandy needing tommy john could be the worst thing to happen. this sucks." - @marisaonfilm