"Santa has been trying to kidnap me" - LSU star Olivia Dunne fires back with wit, reminds fans she's beauty with brains

LSU Tigers star celebrity athlete Olivia Dunne is gearing up for the NCAA gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, in April 2024. She goes by the name Livvy on her social media handle. Dunne is arguably the most followed and highest-salary-raking NCAA athlete after Lebron James's son, Bronny James. The latter signed a mammoth contract with the USC Trojans to play for their basketball program.

Dunne likes to track her work-life balance and has been doing so for a long time. This is because she has over 14 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. Dunne spread holiday cheer amongst her followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Merry Christmas ya filthy animal" - livvydunne

The gymnast recently uploaded some self-portraits to Instagram with the caption, "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." She borrowed this famous line from the film "Home Alone." Dunne can be seen decked in all-black for the holiday season.

A fan commented on her post, telling her what he wanted this Christmas.

Liv you on my Christmas list" - birns.jonathan20

Dunne was quick to respond, showcasing her wittiness.

"That explains why Santa has been trying to kidnap me for the past two hrs" - livvydunne

Olivia Dunne's witty response showcases her agile mind.

Dunne had killed it during this holiday season before. A few days ago, Livvy made waves online while sporting an ensemble so crimson that it made her fans think it was Christmas early. She also showed off her dog, Roux.

Dunne was shown bathing Roux in a recent post. Only a few goods, including shampoo, were visible on the left side of the adorable image.

Expand Tweet

"US Top News | Mon | 26 Dec | 23:14 | CET | Olivia Dunne claims to be ‘Santa’s fav’ in stunning Christmas pics with fans saying it’s ‘illegal to look this good" - greenmagmedia

Olivia Dunne is enjoying her Christmas holidays with Paul Skenes

Over the holidays, Olivia Dunne gave her boyfriend Paul Skenes a Christmas tour of New York. Social media posts featured pictures of the LSU gymnast and the Pirates pitcher roaming around New York City.

"Best tour guide in town," Skenes added next to a photo of the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Expand Tweet

"Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes pose in Times Square as they share romantic snaps from a trip to New York... including a helicopter tour over Manhattan" - MailOnline

In July 2023, Skenes, the first overall pick in the draft, inked a historic Major League Baseball contract with the Pirates. He signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers in 2020 for $8.4 million, setting a record that he broke with his $9.2 million signing bonus.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.